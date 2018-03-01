Kylie Jenner's First Photo With Baby Stormi 1 Month After Giving Birth Will Make You Melt

It's hard to believe there was a time when Kylie Jenner had the entire world wrapped around her finger simply by not saying anything. About her relationship status or about her possible pregnancy. Of course, that's all so 2017. These days, people get to know things about Kylie Jenner. Real things, not just rumors leaked by dubious sources. Because the Lip Kit mogul is excited about being a mom, and seems ready to share her joy. Jenner's first photo with 1-month-old baby Stormi is just the picture of contentment. The 20-year-old might be young, but it looks like motherhood truly agrees with her.

Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, have been opening up just slightly since their daughter was born on Feb. 1. After announcing daughter Stormi's arrival with a gorgeous 11-minute documentary full of snap shots throughout Jenner's pregnancy, the new mom has been sharing sporadic pictures after a long break from social media. Her most recent series of snapshots were especially precious; the first official pictures of mother and daughter posing together. Although Stormi's face was mostly obscured by her knit sweater, the look on Jenner's face really says it all. She looks proud and happy to be holding her "angel baby."

Jenner shared two pictures of herself with her daughter, the second of which was more of a close up... and came super close to offering fans a peek at the baby's little face. Because that's what all of this Stormi madness has reduced us to, guys; we're just excited to get a glimpse of the tiniest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Jenner is reportedly really loving the whole "roller coaster" of being a new mom. A source close to Jenner told E! News:

It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving being a mom and watching all of the little things that Stomi is doing each day. She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love.

She isn't the only one to really love her new status as mom; Travis Scott took to Snapchat earlier on Wednesday to gush over his "l'il mama" in a pink sweatshirt emblazoned with the word "Daddy." Just the sweatshirt, naturally. No pictures of Stormi's face just yet. Indeed, the first official picture of baby Stormi was shared on her mother's Instagram and featured her sweet little cheek and her wee fist clutching Jenner's well-manicured hand with the caption reading "Stormi Webster."