Friday, March 8 marked International Women's Day — a day dedicated to celebrating women and their achievements, as well as bringing more awareness to all the work that still needs to be done. Pay inequality, discrimination in the workplace, girls not having the same access to eduction, domestic violence, and sexual assault — these are just a few of the ongoing issues females continue to face around the world. Plenty of celebrities and regular folks alike took to social media on Friday to honor influential women, and Kylie Jenner's message to Stormi on International Women's Day is basically the sweetest thing.

Unsurprisingly, Jenner took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her 13-month-old daughter Stormi — who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott — along with a fitting message, according to People. "This little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman i can be. #InternationalWomensDay," the Lip Kit mogul wrote. Mom and daughter can be seen lounging on outdoor furniture while Jenner gives Stormi a kiss on her lips. Stormi, meanwhile, is wrapped in a white blanket and has her eyes closed while on her mama's lap. Too sweet, right?

As Us Weekly reported, this isn't the first time Jenner has opened up about how much she's adoring her role as a mother. On Stormi's first birthday on Feb. 1, the doting mom also shared a touching message about her daughter via Instagram. “How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile of yours, Jenner captioned a photo of Stormi smiling next to a tower of giant teddy bears. “I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world.” She continued:

My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth.

Despite Jenner's relatively early start to motherhood, she has proven her haters wrong. Because motherhood has only made her life better — not to mention, her professional life is as successful as ever. (The 21-year-old recently became the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to Forbes!) In fact, Jenner has been open about wanting more children in the future, according to Cosmopolitan.

In October, Jenner shared with fans via a Snapchat session with then BFF Jordyn Woods that she definitely wants more kids. "Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but 'when?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second. And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I'd love to share more of that with you guys," she said at the time, according to the Daily Mail. She went on to say:

Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? Um I have, but I haven't found anything that I love love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name, that's all I know.

Whether or not Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are planning for another baby in the near future, one thing's for sure: Stormi Webster certainly has an amazing role model when it comes what a strong, successful woman looks like. Several, actually, considering the fashion and beauty empire her aunts — Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — have built through the years.