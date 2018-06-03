If you can believe it, it's actually been just over four months since the one and only beauty mogul and reality television star extraordinaire gave birth to her first child. And on Sunday, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo with Stormi and it shows just how much her baby girl has grown. Doesn't it seem like it was just yesterday when little Stormi Webster was still just a rumor? Time really does fly when you have an adorable baby who just keeps on growing, right?

Little Stormi is now a 4-month-old bundle of joy and it's clear that her mom and dad are totally in love with her. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 20-year-old new mom posted a sweet photo of herself holding little Stormi in her arms, wishing two of her nieces, North West and Penelope Disick, a happy birthday. And even though Jenner's post is about her sisters' children, it's Stormi who totally stole the spotlight.

And really, isn't that what kids are best at? Ever since Jenner's pregnancy was first reported back in September of 2017, all eyes have been on the mom-to-be. And now, all eyes are on her little baby girl, Stormi. Of course, Jenner hasn't posted too many pictures of her daughter, but what she has posted proves that little Stormi is just as cute and sweet as imagined.

Really, Jenner hasn't exactly shared a full-frontal photo of little Stormi on her Instagram feed since giving birth. Really, most photos of Stormi have been like Jenner's most recent: facing away from the camera and being held by mom. But Jenner has posted a few Instagram stories of little Stormi, but those go away after 24 hours. Clearly the new mom is looking to maintain some sense of privacy for her daughter, which is totally admirable. After all, Jenner grew up in the spotlight, and she probably wants her daughter to be given some respect when it comes to privacy.

But clearly, fans are more than happy to see a picture of little Stormi. "So so so blessed to see this bundle of joy," one user commented on Jenner's post. Another simply added, "She getting big." And she seriously is. Stormi may only be four months old, but she looks like she's grown to be twice her size since she was born. And that's probably not too far off from the truth. As Parents magazine reported, "Babies usually gain 1 1/2 to 2 pounds and grow 1 to 1 1/2 inches each month." So really, Stormi could very well have gained six (or more) pounds and grown four (or more) inches. So while it may seem like she's gotten bigger overnight, it's definitely healthy.

More to come...