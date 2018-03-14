Kylie Jenner's Newest Photo Of Baby Stormi Sleeping Will Actually Melt Your Heart

It's hard to believe that it was only two months ago that the world was still in complete ignorance as to whether a certain beauty mogul was actually pregnant. But now, Kylie Jenner is almost like an open book when it comes to her sweet updates about her daughter. And Kylie Jenner's latest photo of baby Stormi sleeping in the cutest pair of pajamas will actually melt your heart.

Even though Jenner's pregnancy was announced back in September of last year, the reality star never actually confirmed until after she'd given birth. It was in February, days after she welcomed her daughter, that the 20-year-old finally let the world in on her little secret. Ever since then, Jenner has been posting pretty regular updates about her new life as a mom, including some seriously dreamy photos of baby Stormi.

Her latest photo update on Wednesday evening is totally adorable, of course. Taking to Snapchat (her favorite medium these days, it seems), Jenner shared a super sweet photo of baby Stormi taking a snooze in a perfectly chic pink baby onesie with a hood. While there was no caption — although she added a glamorous filter — the photo is still a great little update into how Jenner is handling life as a mom with her newborn.

Kylie Jenner/ Snapchat

Before she posted her photo of Stormi on Wednesday, Jenner can be seen lounging around with friends and family, so it would make sense to assume that the young mom is taking a relaxing day to bond with her baby.

And she seriously deserves it. Since giving birth, Jenner has had a lot going on. On top of, ya know, being a mom, Jenner has also launched a new collection of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as shop for a new car and spend time with her family. Obviously, she's been pretty busy, but that hasn't stopped her from taking the time to share sweet updates with her fans about life with Stormi.

Kylie Jenner/ Snapchat

Funnily enough, Jenner has been pretty adamant about posting a lot of Stormi pics to her Snapchat page. While this might not seem all that interesting for most people, Jenner is not most people. On top of being a reality television star, beauty mogul, and author (yes, she's an author), Jenner is also a total influencer.

On Feb. 21, 2018, Jenner took to Twitter to express her dismay at the new Snapchat update, writing, "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad." After that one tweet, the world was changed. As Bloomberg reported, "Shares of the Snapchat parent company sank 6.1 percent on Thursday, wiping out $1.3 billion in market value," following Jenner's tweet. Interestingly enough, though, after her tweet, Jenner started sharing more and more on Snapchat herself.

Kylie Jenner/ Snapchat

But really, no one is complaining about getting more Stormi content. After all, Jenner was pretty quiet and low-key before giving birth. Considering the fact that no one actually knew if she was pregnant or not, it's clear that she hadn't been sharing a lot on her social media, other than promoting her beauty company.

So now that Jenner is back to keeping her fans posted about her daily life, the world feels a little more balanced. Not only has Jenner been using Snapchat regularly, but she's also posted some seriously sweet photos to her Instagram, including one with Stormi being held by Jenner's own grandmother, Mary Jo.

But really, Jenner's latest Snapchat is especially lovely because she seems so calm and relaxed. Life can get a bit hectic once you're a mom, so Kylie being able to have a chill day with Stormi is so important.

And the picture is pretty cute, too.