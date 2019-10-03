Break ups are the absolute worst. Especially if there's a child involved. In most cases, both parents were presumably working towards a future as a family and then that abruptly ends and several lives change at once. While it's painful and frightening for the parents, it's also terribly upsetting for the child. Fortunately, though, in the case of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, their focus is crystal clear. On Thursday, Jenner responded to news of her split from Travis Scott and it's all about their daughter Stormi. It seems both parents are working towards co-parenting together.

The internet has been abuzz with rumors that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the "Atroworld" rapper have broken up after two years together. The pair are parents of 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. While Jenner initially didn't release a comment when the rumors started on Tuesday evening, she wanted to clear a certain issue up that obviously means a whole lot to both her and Scott.

On Oct. 3, she took to Twitter to share a brief statement about her relationship with Scott and their plans for their daughter, Stormi. As she wrote on Twitter, "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!! Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Of course it's no surprise that people have taken an interest in Jenner and Scott's relationship status. The 22-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has more than 147 million followers on Instagram alone; Jenner is in the business of people knowing her business. Whether that's selling cosmetics, spending time with her family, or in this case going through what I'm certain is probably a pretty traumatic break-up, everyone seems to want to know what's going on.

And now the young mom is letting people know exactly what's up; yes, she and Scott are apparently "taking time apart" as an unnamed source first revealed to E! News on Wednesday. But that doesn't mean either of them plan to forget the most important thing to come out of their two years together. Their sweet little girl Stormi.

Both Scott and Jenner have been open about their total adoration of their little girl in the past. The first sign that the two were ready to totally change their priorities for their daughter was when Jenner backed totally away from the public eye when she was pregnant for Stormi, opening up to millions of curious fans only after her daughter was born on Feb. 1 2017 with a mini documentary called, "To Our Daughter" on YouTube. Since then the pair have been careful about protecting their daughter and that appears to be their plan as they move forward. A source told Us Weekly that Scott and Jenner are expected to share custody of Stormi, explaining:

It will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention. It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.

It's obviously going to be an emotional and difficult time for the couple, but I suspect maintaining their focus on their little girl will make the transition easier.

If everyone gives them a bit of a break, of course.