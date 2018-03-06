It's been a long few months without Kylie Jenner's social media updates. Like dying of thirst in the desert, if you want to get really dramatic about things. And now... now she's giving her fans as much cool water as they can handle. As much Stormi Webster as they can handle, actually. Jenner's latest video of sleeping Stormi is the sweetest, and exactly what fans were waiting for during those long months of social media silence.

As most of the planet certainly remembers, Kylie Jenner and her reported pregnancy managed to stay at the top of everyone's news feed for the latter part of 2017 simply by virtue of remaining unconfirmed. Nobody in the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan would confirm or deny Jenner's pregnancy with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, and it drove fans crazy. Until Stormi Webster arrived on Feb. 1; then fans could finally breathe easy. It wasn't all a hoax, as some people believed. No more conspiracy theories or clue hunting. Stormi Webster, the youngest member of the KarJenner family, is a real living baby. And now that Jenner announced her entry into the world (complete with an 11-minute mini documentary for fans who were feeling left out), all there is left to do is gush uncontrollably over her cute little face.

Let the gushing begin.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On Tuesday, Jenner shared a short video of Stormi sleeping on her Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram