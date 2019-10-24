Laura Prepon Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby #2 With Sweet Photo

It's always exciting when one of your favorite celebrities is expecting a baby, right? Especially when they have the opportunity to share the news themselves rather than having their story "broken" by the media. Well, it looks like a certain Orange Is The New Black actress had the opportunity to do just that. On Thursday, Oct. 24, Laura Prepon revealed she's pregnant with her second child, and I honestly cannot get enough of her luminous photo.

Prepon and her husband, actor Ben Foster, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Ella, who they welcomed in August 2017. The couple have maintained their little girl's privacy since her birth, always careful to share photos of Ella with her face turned away from the camera in the rare event her photo is shared at all. Sometimes, however, an event is special enough for That 70's Show actress to want to include her little girl in the photo. Say, for instance when she is ready to announce to the world that she's pregnant for a second time.

On Thursday, Prepon took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding Ella in her arms and a noticeable baby bump. Ella is turned away from the camera (and please everyone take a moment to marvel over her sweet blonde curls) while her mom smiles at her, looking gloriously happy.

Prepon captioned the photo: "We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup"

Prepon didn't reveal anything about her pregnancy beyond the fact that she is officially expecting and far enough along to have a noticeable bump, but that's sort of par for the course for the very private actress. She kept details about Ella incredibly private after giving birth to her, not even revealing her daughter's name until she sat down for an interview with The Moms in April 2018 to talk about the challenges of being a working mom. At the time, she opened up about what it was like to go back to work when Ella was just 6 weeks old to direct an episode of Orange Is The New Black. According to Working Mother, she said: "We started last season the day that I gave birth, so I had to get back to work really quickly. [Everyone on the show was so supportive.] I directed when Ella was four months old. That was tough."

Fortunately for Prepon, her husband was on paternity leave at the time and was able to bring Ella to the set to visit her mom, as he did in October 2018.

This time around, Prepon isn't the only one filming the last season of Orange Is The New Black while pregnant. Her cast mate Danielle Brooks announced in July that she is expecting her first child, according to USA Today, which means the two women can do some commiserating on set. Since Prepon has already been through it once, maybe she can even give Brooks some pregnancy tips.

Most importantly though, here's hoping the two women get to indulge in some sweet pregnancy cravings together as well, because that's always more fun with someone else.