To celebrate her first birthday as a new mom, actress Lea Michele shared a new photo with her newborn son, Ever Leo. Just days after giving birth to her little boy, the Glee alum's new snap captured a precious moment between the two as she turned one year older.

Over the weekend, Michele turned 34 and celebrated with fans on Instagram with a sweet photo of Ever nestled in her arms as she looked at her chocolate birthday cake that had the words "Happy birthday Mom!" written on the base. "34," Michele captioned photo, which didn't show her little boy's face but did provide confirmation that Ever has a full head of dark hair, just like his mom.

Ahead of her 34th birthday, Michele welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich on Aug. 20 and shared one photo of her and Reich holding their little one's foot in their hands. "ForEver grateful for this true blessing," she captioned the first photo with her newborn last week.

Back in April, People reported that Michele and Reich were expecting their first child together after getting married in March 2019. Though she didn't discuss her pregnancy much in public, the actress had posted a few photos of her bump on Instagram as her due date neared. In one photo, for instance, of Michele wearing a summery blue dress, she wrote that she was "so grateful" as she held her bump.

And her little "blessing" arrived just in time to celebrate her special day with her. Happy birthday, indeed.