As she prepares to welcome her first child, one Glee star has been blessing her followers with plenty of updates of late. Most recently, Lea Michele shared a new pregnancy photo and, although the weather is heating up and we're all still quarantining at home, it looks like she's making the most of her summer pregnancy. Particularly in the fashion department, I might add.

As her new photo suggests, Michele seems to be having a fairly pleasant pregnancy. A source close to the star, who's expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, told E! News that she is having an "incredible time" being pregnant so far and has been taking advantage of the added time at home. "Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy," the source told E! News. "She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions."

And her sweet new snap by the pool, shared on Memorial Day, is certainly in line with this more laid-back lifestyle. "Reflection looking a little different these days," she captioned the photo of herself wearing a loose, long, off-the-shoulder white dress.

This isn't the first time Michele has shared a beautiful pregnancy photo. Just recently, in fact, she posted a Mother's Day photo with her own mom, wearing another gorgeous dress.

Beyond her bump photos, Michele hasn't commented on many of the details of her pregnancy — including when she's due, the sex of the baby, or any of the other fun details that could come out as her due date gets closer. But what is clear is that is taking the time to rest and relax before the baby arrives, and that's what really matters. Oh, and of course wearing fabulous and seasonal dresses.