Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise opened up with the tail end of Kendall and Leo's argument. Grocery Store Joe came to the rescue, however, and pulled Kendall away before the argument could continue to go around in circles. So when Leo and Joe got into it on Bachelor in Paradise, it was already long overdue.

The whole issue began when Leo kissed Chelsea immediately after his "phenomenal" date with Kendall. Like anyone would, she called him out on it and he flipped the switch on her. Suddenly, Leo was on the defensive and they were fighting. Rather than Leo apologizing for his actions, he seemed to try and justify them while calling Kendall an "actress" for her part on their almost-relationship and accusing her of "ruining his day." It wasn't a cute look for him. And Joe, being the gentleman and Kendall supporter he is, stuck up for both her and himself. And it got physical (and not in a fun way).

Because it was teased in almost every BiP promo for the season, Joe and Leo's fight wasn't a huge surprise. But it was still hard to watch Leo turn on everyone's favorite grocery store owner-turned Bachelor Nation member. Despite his usually calm manner, however, Joe held his own and followed Leo out of the cocktail party to confront him.

Leo and Joe's fight on BiP Tuesday night could have honestly been a lot worse. After Leo's toast that was more like one long dig at Kendall, Joe followed him out and things got a little physical. Leo even threw his drink on Joe, but there were no fists thrown and no one was seriously injured. Unless, of course, you consider Leo's bruised ego.

Ever since Leo arrived in Paradise and made a connection with Kendall, fans were a little concerned for Joe. Until that point, he and Kendall had been a thing and seemed like they only had eyes for each other. But almost as soon as Kendall and Leo went on their date, it was only a matter of time before Joe and Leo would have some kind of showdown.

In a way, Joe and Leo's fight may have been more hyped up than was necessary. From the multiple promos alone, it looked like things were going to get a lot more intense than they did. And maybe they would have, if security hadn't been close by. Security interfered before things got too bad, but it did seem like Joe was ready to defend himself and defend Kendall's honor in any way that he needed to.

After Leo used his "toast" in front of the rest of the contestants to talk poorly about Kendall, Joe confronted him about it away from the rest of the group. What followed, however, was a big blowout rather than a discussion about Leo's actions and words while on BiP. And although it could have been a lot worse than it was, I think it was still plenty necessary after everything Leo pulled with Kendall.

More to come...