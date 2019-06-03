In honor of Pride Month, which officially began on June 1, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle highlighted some LGBTQ+ charities they support in a touching post on the couple’s Instagram account over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a royal shout-out to 11 worthy organizations that all work toward inclusion and diversity, and hopefully their platform will inspire others to follow the charities and, if they're able to, donate to their important work.

On June 1, Prince Harry and Markle’s account, @SussexRoyal, posted a collage of nine photos highlighting LGBTQ+ work. "Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we 'proudly' shine a light on PRIDE," the caption on the post read. "This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community — those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future."

The couple's post continued, "We stand with you and support you... Because it’s very simple: love is love."

In Prince Harry and Markle's post, they tagged the following organizations:

Markle and Prince Harry also tagged the accounts for @LGBTQ and @Pride, which are general accounts advocating for these communities.

Markle and Prince Harry's Pride Month post also included a touching tribute to Princess Diana, who was a leader in outreach to the LTBTQ community during her life, according to Good Morning America. When AIDS was on the rise in the 1980s, she famously hugged and held hands with patients, according to the BBC, helping to destigmatize the disease and quell fears about it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's choice to focus on social justice issues has gotten great support from their followers, with appreciation for the spotlight that the couple are aiming at important issues. One wrote on their Pride Month post, "We stan for a couple that promotes inclusivity and diversity!" Actress Jameela Jamil's inclusivity campaign IWeigh even added "Thank you for sharing these accounts with us. They are so important."

And they’re not just offering lip service. Last month, in fact, Prince Harry met with the CEO of an organization that works on behalf of transgender and gender-variant children, according to People.

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have used their platform to promote kindness and inclusivity seems genuine and perfectly reflective of their ideals. With Pride Month underway, and every day, it's definitely the right time to check out these organizations and learn about all the important work going on worldwide.