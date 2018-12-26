If you're sitting out on New Year's Eve festivities this year and instead celebrating with your couch and a fresh set of cozy holiday jammies, then basic cable has got your back. Lifetime's New Year's Eve movie line-up starts off with some zany mid-aughts comedies, but quickly transitions to tear-jerkers during primetime, so if what you need is peak catharsis this New Year's Eve, it may be just what you're looking for.

From sad dog movies to teen cult faves, Lifetime is airing some of 2000's best nostalgia flicks to get you through the midnight countdown without the effort of having to get ready to go out. Alternatively, you could invite everyone over for a sweatpants-mandatory slumber party and party like its 2006, minus the scratched DVDs and probably with some higher quality takeout. (Although no judgement if bad pizza is extremely your vibe this New Year's Eve.) So hunker down with as many tissues as you can find — this is not the night to test out those under-eye patches you've been meaning to try — and get ready to wring every last emotion out of 2018. Here's everything airing from 8 a.m. through midnight this New Year's Eve on Lifetime.

You Again Giphy Commit to besting your Twitter enemies in 2019 with this comedy about intergenerational high school nemeses. It screens at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., so you have two chances to catch it.

Walk of Shame Giphy Watch Elizabeth Banks brave the most brutal day ever to get herself to a dream job interview in a body con dress and last night's makeup in Walk of Shame. It airs at 10 a.m.

Fool's Gold Giphy If you like a little action with your romance, 2008's Fool's Gold, starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, airs at 12 p.m.

John Tucker Must Die Giphy Name a movie more illustrative of teenage girls' power when they band together to take down dudes; I'll wait. (You can watch 2006 cult classic John Tucker Must Die at 2 p.m.)

Marley & Me Giphy Marley & Me airs at 6 p.m., so you'll have most of the day to prepare yourself spiritually and emotionally for a sad dog movie.

A Walk To Remember Giphy Oh but the ball is just getting rolling on tear-jerkers. A Walk to Remember is next up at 8pm.