Walking at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) without tripping takes a lot of skill — but when you're halfway through a pregnancy, making it down the runway fully intact takes a miracle (or, if you're Lily Aldridge, more than a decade of modeling experience). At Brandon Maxwell's NYFW show this weekend, model Lily Aldridge walked the runway while 5 months pregnant. The Victoria's Secret Angel seems so grateful for the exhilarating experience, and her fans are feeling super inspired.

At 6:00 p.m. Saturday night, designer Brandon Maxwell debuted his Spring and Summer 2019 collection at NYFW, according to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) website. Among the models strutting Maxwell's newest designs was Lily Aldridge, 32, who announced she was expecting her second child just a few weeks ago. On Sunday, Aldridge took to Instagram to reflect on the show.

"So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion ❤️," Aldridge captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from the show. "Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!!"

In the caption, Aldridge also thanked the creative team behind her look, a pal for "pumping her up before the runway," and "all the amazing powerful girls" in the show. "It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me 🤰," she added. "Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell❤️❤️❤️❤️." And, in her Instagram story, she gave Maxwell himself another special shoutout. "Thank you to the sweetest @brandonmaxwell for making me feel like a GODDESS on the runway," she captioned a photo of herself with the designer. "So proud to walk pregnant for @brandonmaxwell," she added in another story.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aldridge and her bump looked absolutely fabulous walking down the runway in a gorgeous red dress. A few videos of her strut made their way to the internet, and let me just say, if I was five months pregnant, shoved into stilettos, a snug dress, and a room full of flashing cameras, there is no way in hell I would look halfway as relaxed and graceful as she did.

Many fans commented on Aldridge's Instagram post, praising her for being such an inspiration. "What an unforgettable night for you. You are stunning and such a positive roll model for so many young ladies that will follow you with such empowerment and confidence to celebrate true beauty! ✌🏼💖💫" one fan commented on her Instagram post. "So happy for you, I love you for showing off your bump, so amazing!" another fan wrote. "How freaking cool!!! Yes to this industry making women feel beautiful for the natural and spectacular things it does," another fan commented.

Fans took to Twitter as well, calling Aldridge things like "iconic" and "badass" for walking at Fashion Week while pregnant.

Aldridge first announced she was expecting in an Instagram post on Aug. 19. Alongside a photo of herself in a bikini, showing off her bump, she wrote "🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗." Because her post was kind of vague, she also tagged her husband Caleb Followill's (from the band Kings of Leon) personal Instagram page on her bump.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dixie Pearl Followill, in June 2012, Us Weekly reported at the time. Aldridge occasionally shares pictures with their 6-year-old on Instagram, and it's her posts make it clear that she loves being a mom.

Aldridge walking in such a high-profile runway show while pregnant sends a powerful message: Being pregnant does not need to hold women back from going to work, achieving their goals, and being all-around badasses.