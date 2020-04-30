Sounds like Megara, Hades, Phil, and Hermes are headed back to the big screen. On Thursday, news broke that a live-action Hercules remake is reportedly in the works at Disney and rumor has it that the 1997 animated film based on Greek mythology will be getting a makeover sometime in the near future. Someone alert The Sirens!

The project is reportedly still in early development with no actors or directors yet tied to the project, according to The DisInsider, but the outlet reported that Walt Disney Studios has apparently tapped Jeffery Silver and Karen Gilchrist, who both worked on the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King, to produce the upcoming movie. According to The DisInsider, the remake is slated to be live-action, meaning Disney fans can look forward to a project somewhat similar to the 2016 adaptation of The Jungle Book or the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin.

The adaptation will reportedly get a theatrical release and include original songs written by Alan Menken, allowing Hercules fans to see "Go The Distance" sung on a big screen yet again. But while all of this news is very exciting, Disney has not confirmed the reports and Romper's requests for comment from the Walt Disney Company was not immediately returned, so it might be quite a while until it makes its way to theaters.

Still, Disney fans are incredibly excited about the news, specifically all of the opportunities for casting. "All I'm going to say is, the casting for the live action Hercules movie better be an entire bop," one Twitter user wrote. "Cast people who can SING." Another said, "Disney is doing a Hercules live-action movie, and I honestly don't care who plays Hercules or Meg. All I know is The Muses better be casted perfectly."

In the 1997 animated film, Hercules, the mortal son of gods Zeus and Hera, attempts to become a god and return to his home on Mount Olympus. But to do this, Hercules must become a hero on Earth by evading Hades' attempts to thwart his plans. The film is a colorful lesson in strength and Greek mythology, with a fun soundtrack to make the movie that much better.

While everyone waits patiently for this movie to be released, you can watch the 1997 animated version of Hercules on Disney+ right now and get excited for other live-action remakes in production at Disney. A Lilo & Stitch adaption is reportedly coming to Disney+ and Deadline reported in January that a Pinocchio remake is also in the works.