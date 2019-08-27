If you're like most millennial moms, chances are you've seen those super cute and cozy looking beanies posted all over social media — you know, the ones that look soft and warm and yet incredibly fashionable. Well, the do-good apparel company behind the Instgram frenzy, Love Your Melon, is launching an infant apparel line and it is absolutely adorable.

This Thursday, Aug. 29, Love Your Melon is having a sale for their brand new infant apparel line, making this a shopping event you won't want to miss for more reasons than one. For starters, you'll be able to shop some never-before-seen styles that make the perfect gift for the upcoming holiday season, but also, all your purchases will benefit a good cause. Thanks to Love Your Melon, you can shop some super cute styles while helping researchers find a cure to pediatric cancer. The proceeds from the sale will benefit childhood cancer research, a cause that's sadly too close to many parents' hearts. In fact, 50 percent of profits from the sale of all Love Your Melon Products is given to their nonprofit partners to fight against pediatric cancer. As if shopping for a good cause wasn't enough incentive, the new infant line is so warm and cozy, you can keep your baby's melon warm with these super cute baby beanies all winter long.

Their new Knit Baby Beanie is only $25 and is perfect for keeping your baby warm on those frigid cold winter days, while the Supina Cotton Beanie is going for only $20, making it the perfect hat to keep your little one warm but not too hot during the more mild fall and winter days.

You might as well do all your shopping this Thursday because Love Your Melon is also launching onesies, bibs, burp cloths, and knit blankets all as a part of their infant apparel launch sale. The company is also dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer, and setting up programs for children by creating therapeutic experiences while also funding charitable programming initiatives for children and their families. In fact, since they first launched, Love Your Melon has given over 160,000 beanies to children battling cancer in hospitals all across the country and have donated more than $7 million dollars to pediatric cancer research.

It can be tough to find baby items you love, but Love Your Melon is a well respected brand that promises to keep your babies comfortable and stylish with their new line. And knowing that the proceeds from sales are helping the most vulnerable in the world — sick kids — it's enough to make me want to buy a bib for every baby I see. I love that the items are gender neutral, that the colors can go with any other style your baby sports, and that the products are super soft.

If you're as in love as I am, right now you can sign up for email alerts on their website to be the first to know when all these must-have items go on sale — and trust me, you won't want to miss out.