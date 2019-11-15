Lowe's Black Friday 2019 Ad Is Going To Make You Feel So Efficient

Lowe's is a magical place, and this year's Lowe’s Black Friday ad is even more proof. There will be epic deals on tools, appliances, smart home technology, decor, and even Christmas decorations (if you haven’t already put all of yours up), according to the press release. These Black Friday savings will be available from Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 4, in case you want to stay in on Black Friday and enjoy a second serving of stuffing on the couch.

There are even early Black Friday savings that you can take advantage of right now. Yep, two weeks and one day before Thanksgiving. You can get refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, drills, and even toilets at Black Friday prices already. So be sure to check out those early deals and the following deals that are available from Thanksgiving through Dec. 4. Some of them are in-store only, but the majority are online and in-store, so thankfully you can shop from your bed if you want. But everybody knows half the fun of shopping at Lowe's is imagining yourself with every item you find on the shelf. Are you suddenly going to learn how to use your grill this summer? Thinking about becoming a master gardener? Promising you'll learn how to use that drill and hang your own shelves? These Black Friday deals can help.

1. LG Washer and Dryer Pair LG 5.2-cu Washer and 7.3-cu Electric Dryer Pair Lowe's | $2,500 $1,200 SEE ON LOWE'S If you're in need of a new washer and dryer, look no further because this is a mega deal, y'all. This set is $1,300 off the original price, and knowing that you got such a deal can potentially make doing laundry enjoyable.

2. Roomba iRobot Roomba 675 Lowe's | $300 $200 SEE ON LOWE'S I have always wanted one of these. I hate vacuuming, and with two cats and two dogs, there is a lot of vacuuming needed at our house. This would make life so much easier. Perhaps I should treat myself to this Roomba for Christmas — it is $100 off after all.

3. Wine Chiller Frigidaire 34-Bottle Capacity Black Freestanding Wine Chiller Lowe's | $400 $200 SEE ON LOWE'S Um, a wine chiller for Christmas? Yes, please. And it's half off? Sign me up, Santa.

4. Google Home Mini Google Home Mini Chalk Lowe's | $50 $20 SEE ON LOWE'S Get hands-free help around the house with this Google Home Mini. Whether you need to know about the weather, want to learn something new, or just play games and listen to stories, the Google Home Mini is a great addition to a modern home.

5. Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Charcoal Lowe's | $90 $50 SEE ON LOWE'S At $40, it just may be the right time to take the plunge and make your home a "smart home" with this Echo Show. Alexa can now show you things in addition to telling you things and playing music at the command of your voice. Technology is crazy, y'all.

6. Screwdriver Bit Set DEWALT Tough Grip 110-Piece Shank Screwdriver Bit Set Lowe's | $50 $20 SEE ON LOWE'S Everyone needs a bit set for their screwdriver, especially if you're planning on doing home improvement projects. There's nothing more annoying then starting on a project to realize that you don't have the right bit for the job and you have to run to the store. If you buy this fancy bit set, you won't have that problem again.

7. Black Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator Frigidaire 26.8-cu ft 3-Door Standard-Depth French Door Refrigerators Single Ice Maker (Black Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR Lowe's | $3,500 $2,300 SEE ON LOWE'S Need a new fridge for Christmas to store all those holiday feast leftovers and goodies? This Frigidaire black stainless steel refrigerator is at a really good price point for you to go into the new year in style.