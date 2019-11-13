Mac & Cheese Turkey Is A Thing, But Not What You'd Expect

I’m not sure what to think about this mac and cheese turkey, y’all. I mean, my family most definitely has macaroni and cheese as a side every Thanksgiving because we are good southerners, but it’s definitely not from a blue box, and it’s definitely not *on* the turkey. But Reynolds has done it again. Before, they brought your Thanksgiving table Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey and glitter turkey, much to my dismay. And this year, it's all about the mac and cheese turkey. Honestly, I’m pretty intrigued — and also terrified — of what they’ll come up with next.

So the “Thanksgiving turkey of 2019” as Reynolds is calling it, has that macaroni and cheese “dust” that comes in your favorite blue box, as well as additional boxed macaroni and cheese “for garnish.” Um, macaroni and cheese “garnish” is definitely something I can get behind, I don’t know about you. At our Thanksgiving meals, my mom and I alternate who is going to make the famous macaroni and cheese secret recipe (if we told you, we’d have to kill you). Let’s just say our super southern macaroni and cheese is more like a casserole, has a few secret ingredients, and enough cheese to potentially feed an army. Man I want some macaroni and cheese now, but do I want it enough to try this turkey? I’m not so sure. The picture of a giant raw turkey being coated with powdered cheese makes me feel a little sick.

I will say, it sounds pretty simple to make. You just need a 10-to-16 pound turkey, 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, two pouches of powdered cheese from the boxed macaroni and cheese dinner, and then two additional boxes of macaroni and cheese for garnish. Of course, you’ll also need some of the Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil to carefully cover and vent your macaroni and cheese bird. And also maybe to throw up in later? I don't know, y'all. This looks not that appetizing and I'm curious how that cheese bakes up. Is it like panko? Is it nice and crispy? Or does it just... taste like powdered cheese stuck to raw poultry?

However, if the mac and cheese turkey doesn’t tantalize your taste buds (then what will, honestly), may I interest you in the pumpkin spice turkey? Yes, I’m sorry to say, you read that right. At least with the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey, the glitter turkey, and the mac and cheese turkey, the additional “spices” were savory. This pumpkin spice turkey includes all of your favorite spices that make up the “official” pumpkin spice, which means you have your brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, ground cloves, and allspice. Um.

So if one of you dares to try the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey, the glitter turkey, the mac and cheese turkey, or even the pumpkin spice turkey, let me know. I salute your bravery and taste buds. I’m scared enough roasting a normally flavored turkey, much less one with “exotic spices.” Good luck and Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours — especially if you take the plunge with one of these turkeys.