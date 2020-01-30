Earlier this week, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout shared a sweet video of family moments, giving fans a heartwarming peek at what "they don't show on TV." While Teen Mom fans might be used to seeing the mom of three juggle her clothing business and handle the drama surrounding her ex on the MTV reality show, that, of course, is not everything her life encompasses. Indeed, her life is full of "normal" moments with her cute kiddos and hubby, Taylor McKinney.

Bookout is mom to three adorable kids: 11-year-old son Bentley, whom she shares with her ex Ryan Edwards; 4-year-old daughter Jayde and 3-year-old son Maverick, both of whom she shares with McKinney. And when the Teen Mom OG cameras aren't following her family around, she's doing your average mom things. Bookout recorded a weekend in her life, which included her kids' wrestling matches (yes, all three of them wrestle), going to the arcade afterwards, and practicing wrestling on their living room floor.

"All the family #thingsthatmatter they don't show on TV," she captioned the four-minute long video set to rap music. The video shows the family spending a lot of time in the car and watching wrestling matches — and they seem to love every single second of it.

Even Bookout's Teen Mom OG cast members were loving this behind-the-scenes video. "Why don't they show this stuff?!?!?!?!," Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Baltierra commented.

"Oh my gosh I can't even!" one fan commented. "This is too stinking cute with the littles and Bentley is such a good little athlete and fun to watch. Good for him for his dedication and hard work!" Another added, "Magical moments in time. Incredible family. Thank you for sharing your joy."

While Teen Mom OG is currently off air (Season 9 returns sometime later this year), it's nice to see what the stars of the show are up to in their everyday lives. Hopefully this won't be the last behind-the-scenes video we see of her adorable little family.