Recognizing the importance of the creative design process and the amount of ingenious talent it takes to make worthwhile products that people actually want, Etsy launched their first-ever global design competition, the Etsy Design Awards. Winners were selected by a panel of judges that included style, decor, and trend experts who picked five category champions, as well as an overall grand prize winner — interactive magnetic dino wallpaper — and you are going to absolutely want some for your kid's room.

Each category's winner features a unique product that celebrates the spirit of Etsy in their particular category. From the leather chair in the Inventive Decor category to the upcycled sandals in the Earth-Friendly category, each design is impeccably exceptional. But, I am here to tell you that the grand prize winning interactive magnetic dino wallpaper is ridiculously genius and perfect for kids who cannot get enough playtime with prehistoric creatures. Designer Sian Zeng has created every little kid's dream wallpaper that allows them to stick and move magnets in all shapes and sizes all over their room.

If your kids would rather wear a winning design than hang one on their walls, you will definitely want to check out designer Little Goodall's rainbow and butterfly coat, which won in the Signature Style category. The three-dimensional metallic butterflies look like they're actually flying off of the sky blue coat. It's pretty magical.

Read on to see what else the Etsy Design Award winners have created and how you can get your hands on their fantastic designs.

1. Grand Prize Winner — Magnetic Dino Wallpaper Magnetic Dino Wallpaper - Yellow Green Sian Zeng | $422 SEE ON ETSY London-based designer Sian Zeng's magnetic dino wallpaper is an amazing idea that is meant to spark creativity in any child's room. The wallpaper is completely interactive and it's genius design allows kids to move magnetic figures along their dinosaur-decked walls. Available in the paper's signature green and yellow colorway, as well as a pink and green pattern, and a completely grey option, each purchase comes complete with four-step instructions for how to hang this unique wallpaper. The wallpaper is available for purchase in the U.K., as well as in the U.S., but if you order from outside of the U.K. you'll have to purchase the paste to apply the paper to the wall locally.

2. Inventive Decor Winner — The Sling Chair The Sling Chair - Walnut & Black or Brown Leather Fernweh Woodworking | $4,450 SEE ON ETSY I want to relax in this comfortable-looking chair with a good book and let all of my cares just drift away. This sleek, modern design by Fernweth Woodworking combines a high-quality frame made from American Walnut with soft, hand-stitched leather hung over the frame to form a sling-shaped seat. The handmade chair is the inaugural design by shop owner Justin Nelson, and prior to winning in the Inventive Decor category of the Etsy Design Awards, it won two awards from the Oregon chapter of the International Interior Design Association's Design Excellence Awards in 2017.

3. Signature Style Winner – Girl's Rainbow & Butterfly Coat Girl's Rainbow and Butterfly Coat in Sky Blue Little Goodall | $200 SEE ON ETSY I wish Little Goodall shop owner Molly Goodall made these darling coats in adult sizes. The whimsical light blue coat is a little girl's dream come true with three-dimensional silver and gold metallic butterflies fluttering right off of the coat, and a brightly-colored rainbow emblazoned across the chest. Made from a soft wool blend felt in a swing dress coat style, a faux fur collar and sleeve caps complete the warm and cozy look. To add to the delightful appeal of this coat, the interior liner is made from a bright butterfly print fabric for a fun surprise each time your girl puts it on. This fun coat is available in girls sizes 2T to youth 10.

4. Earth-Friendly Winner — Upcycled Interchangeable Slides Ethical Magic Sliders Eating The Goober | $91 SEE ON ETSY Your shoe game is about to level up when you purchase a pair of Ethical Magic Sliders from Etsy shop Eating The Goober. Made from recycled materials like car tires, motorbike inner tubes, cork, and rubber, each sandal is designed with a basic cork sole and black top strap. These sliders are vegan and are available in sizes 36 to 40 EU. They can be worn alone or you can snap a stylish interchangeable design on top of the sandals. The upcycled cover designs can be purchased separately and range in price from $12-$18 each, and you can find styles to go with just about anything in your wardrobe.

5. Festive Celebrations Winner — Papercut Wedding Vow Art Wonders of Sea & Tree Papercut Ketubah Woodland Papercuts | $625 SEE ON ETSY One of the very first things I purchased on Etsy were customized paper goods for my son's first birthday seven years ago. Since then, Etsy has become the go-to source for all things custom made, especially commemorative items. In the Festive Celebrations category of the Etsy Design Awards, Woodland Papercuts' wedding vow art is a one-of-a-kind keepsake that you can purchase to commemorate your big day in an absolutely gorgeous way. Choose from custom color choices for both the text layer and the background layer of this papercut ketubah that features hand cut images of woodland and sea creatures mingled together with your wedding vows printed within the frame.