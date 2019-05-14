You probably know Maisonette as the internet's most stylish one-stop shopping destination for high-fashion, high-quality children's clothing and more. Featuring a curated selection of high-quality apparel, accessories, toys, furniture and home décor for kids (from brands and boutiques including Bobo Choses, Minnow Swim, Petite Plume, Olli Ella, Stokke and Oeuf), parents adore Maisonette's signature aesthetic -- which is why Maison Mini, Maisonette's first children's clothing collection, is bound to be a hit with fashion blogger moms.

Launched on May 13, Maison Mini is Maisonette's first-ever private label collection, and it's exactly the kind of thing fans of the site will fall in love with. The line of "elevated, kid-friendly basics" was designed by Maisonette’s in-house team, with Karolina Petersson (formerly of Celine) at the helm.

"Two years ago, we saw an opportunity to create an inspiring shopping destination that not only delivers a curated selection of style-driven, unique products but makes shopping for your children simple and enjoyable," Sylvana Ward Durrett, Co-Founder & CEO of Maisonette, said in a press release.

"Through this process, we've noticed our customers' desire for European style and quality at an accessible price point, and by launching Maison Mini we are able to better serve these needs and deliver on inventory demand. We tapped Karolina to bring our vision to life and are so proud of our first collection and to bring this new offering to our customers."

Designed to be versatile enough for both playgrounds and parties, Maison Mini's current selection features 18 styles for girls and boys ages 2 to 8, and every piece is under $50. The color palette is a mix of neutrals and more vibrant touches, just as the 100 percent cotton styles mix Petersson’s European sensibility with the playfulness of Maisonette (ginghams, classic stripes, and three exclusive prints by illustrator Emily Isabella).

In other words, dressing your kids in these clothes will make you feel ready for anything from running barefoot through lavender fields to tossing bits of stale baguettes to pigeons from a park bench in Paris. And who wants to do anything else? Take the Millie Overall in Marigold Twill ($38, Maisonette), for example:

Maisonette

So sunny and lovely, and just as appropriate for a fancy lunch with Grandmére as a field trip to the Louvre. The Ollie Button Down ($32, Maisonette), for example, is a million times more cute and creative than the average boy's collared shirt (which should make it easier to get the average boy in a collared shirt).

Maisonette

Then there's the Mariella Romper in Dusty Blue Muslin ($46, Maisonette), which is just the definition of summer.

Maisonette

Designed for girls and boys ages 2 to 8, the collection ranges from $16-$46 and is available exclusively on Maisonette.com.