As schools across the world have closed and many businesses are now operating remotely, we can all agree that nearly everyone's life has been flipped upside down due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, including the many moms who now have their kids at home, of course. And how are we handling it? Well, one comedian's hilarious take is a little too accurate, but it will give you a much-needed laugh.

Earlier this week, in parody video called "Every mom in America right now," comedian Trey Kennedy acts out what so many moms are going through these days. The lack of alone time, the struggle to keep kids entertained, making sure they're doing their school work... the exhausting nature of constant interaction.

Kennedy's parody begins with the mom, played by him as he plays all parts, who gets the news that school will be out. "Oh sweet Jesus," is all the mom can say. When her son comes home, she disinfects him and tells them, "This doesn't mean you'll just be playing video games all day," before rhyming off a list of extra chores they can do to help around the house.

And so the battle begins.

The mom tries to get her kid to do homework, to tidy his room, to clean out his closet in an effort to donate some clothes. Of course nothing goes right. Of course they eventually get into a fight when she discovers her son tried to eat "mommy's dark chocolate" that he swears "tastes like poop." Fortunately "mommy" has a bar cart to drag off to her bedroom for just such an occasion.

Trey Kennedy on YouTube

People in the same boat as this fictional mom are loving Kennedy's video. "As a mom of a teenager this cracks me up, cuz this is my life," one commented on the YouTube video, while another said, "Oh my goodness the whole list of stuff to clean is too accurate, not to mention the 'quarintini.'"

As public schools in Chicago and New York, for instance, are closed for at least a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended restricting any group gatherings in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, everyone is living in a time of uncertainty and everyone could really use a laugh. And maybe a quarintini.

