I don't know about you guys, but presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson is definitely on my radar. Not only is she wildly entertaining, but she is passionate about her beliefs. So passionate, in fact, that during the Democratic debate Tuesday night, she relied on a good old-fashioned pop culture moment to get her point across about gun violence in America. And Marianne Williamson saying "yadda yadda yadda" at the debate is a real mood. Get ready for some amazing memes, folks.

The spiritual guru and author is currently considered a bit of an outlier as a Democratic presidential candidate, to put it mildly. That opinion might have something to do with her eclectic background as a confidante to Oprah Winfrey. Although Williamson's resumé is good enough for me (um, it's Oprah), it's hard to deny she was up against seriously seasoned politicians, people like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. But if you were worried about Williamson finding the right words to properly explain her thoughts, you can relax because she was all "yadda yadda yadda" about the entire thing.

In case you missed the pop culture reference, Williamson went full-on Seinfeld when asked about corporate donations in politics. What am I talking about, exactly? According to Mediaite, she said: "For politicians... who themselves have taken tens of thousands and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars from these same corporate donors... I don't think the Democratic Party should be surprised that so many Americans believe yadda, yadda, yadda."

For those who don't already know, the phrase "yadda yadda" was popularized in a 1997 episode of Seinfeld. In the episode, "George's new girlfriend keeps including 'Yada Yada' in her stories," according to IMDb, a phrase the sitcom frequently used throughout its run. As for its meaning, yadda yadda is "often used interjectionally especially in recounting words regarded as too dull or predictable to be worth repeating," according to Miriam-Webster.

Of course, many people on Twitter were thrilled to see Seinfeld make a cameo at the Democratic debate, especially given who delivered it.

"I wish I could Yada Yada everything in this #DemocraticDebate other than @marwilliamson," one person tweeted.

Someone else said: "When the Yada Yada episode of Seinfeld comes on during the #DemDebate2."

“'So many Americans believe yada yada yada.'" - Marianne Williamson taking a strong anti-Seinfeld stance," Keep It host Ira Madison joked.

That all being said, I think it's important to note that Williamson said much more than "yadda yadda yadda" when asked about importance issues, like gun safety in America. She said on the topic, according to Mediaite:

The issue of gun safety, of course, is the NRA has us in a choke hold, the pharmaceutical companies, the health insurance companies, so do the fossil fuel companies, and so do the defense contractors. None of this will change until we either pass a constitutional amendment or pass legislation that establishes public funding for federal campaigns.

She also pointed out that some of the other candidates on the stage allegedly took high donations from corporate donors, like the National Rifle Association, a trend that she believes needs to change. "We are going to establish public funding for federal campaigns," she said at the debate. "That’s what we need to stand up to. We need to have a constitutional amendment. We need to have legislation to do it, and until we do it, it’s just the same old same old."

Williamson is clearly about more than just the "yadda yadda yadda," but I understand why her adopted catchphrase is getting a lot of attention. It's not every day you hear a Seinfeld reference at a political debate, after all.