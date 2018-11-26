I love giving gifts, probably more than I like getting them. Watching a family member unwrap something I picked out especially for them gives me butterflies in my stomach, and I love seeing a friend's face light up when they open something I got them. Obviously, gift giving isn't the only way to show someone you love them, but it is a nice way of saying hey, I saw this and thought of you because you're the coolest. If you're looking for personalized holiday gifts, you better jump on Mark & Graham's Cyber Monday sale.

Mark & Graham Cyber Monday promotions are major, as the retailer is offering 25 percent off entire orders plus free shipping and monogramming with the code "FRIENDS." If you haven't heard of the brand, Mark & Graham is part of the Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and West Elm family, and what sets it apart is that everything from the site can be personalized. The store has everything from suitcases and purses to scarves and specialty ornaments.

Some people think monograms are overrated, but I love them; they're such an easy way to add a personal touch to a gift, and as someone who misplaces things often, it's a lot easier to find something when it literally has your name on it. I don't monogram everything I own these days like I did in college (yes, I was in a sorority), but I've still got a couple classily 'grammed items that I love. And honestly, marking your wallet with your name just makes sense if you're prone to dropping things on the sidewalk.

So for anyone looking for a speciality gift for the holidays or something to treat yourself with, read on for a few of my favorite items you can buy from Mark & Graham on Cyber Monday. Psst: the sales end at 11:59 p.m. tonight, so be sure to look at their deals before time runs out.

1 A Pretty Case To Keep Jewelry Organized Travel Jewelry Case $69 $52 Mark & Graham Planning on traveling during the holiday season? This jewelry case will stop your earrings and necklaces from getting tangled (because you know they always do), and the monogram makes it feel even more special. Bonus: it's made of vegan materials, so you can feel good about buying it. SEE ON MARK & GRAHAM

4 A To-Die-For Tote Daily Leather Tote $199 $132 Mark & Graham A cute and durable tote is hard to come by, so this bag definitely caught my eye. It has an inside pocket for easy organization, and you can wear it over your shoulder for stress-free travel. It can work as a work bag or just a purse, so there's really no reason not to buy it (especially since you'll be saving almost $70 if you buy it on Cyber Monday). SEE ON MARK & GRAHAM

6 Mini Magic Vivid Zip Card Case $59 $37 Mark & Graham I hate carrying a purse, so this card case I can slip into my back pocket is like something out of a dream. Monogramming is normally $10 extra, but you can get it for free with the Cyber Monday savings. Plus, the card case is a great gift option for those friends who never tell you what they want. SEE ON MARK & GRAHAM

7 Santa's Favorite Bag Santa Tote $29 $19 Mark & Graham Adding those little touches to the holiday season can make all the difference, and this festive tote could be what makes your kid feel the Christmas magic when they wake up on December 25. The tote comes in two designs, Midnight Express or North Pole Delivery, and personalization is included for free. They'll think Santa made it just for them, even though you snagged it for under $20. SEE ON MARK & GRAHAM