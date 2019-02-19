When regular people are suddenly thrust into the spotlight of reality TV fame, they give up some of their privacy. But Married at First Sight Season 8 star Stephanie seems to be taking privacy where she can get it. While fans might be quick to wonder what Stephanie’s Instagram is outside of Married at First Sight, they will be disappointed to see that she keeps it private. You can always send a follow request and hope for the best, but it seems like right now, she wants to keep her personal life away from the public eye. At least, that is, until the season is finished airing, and then who knows? She might totally embrace reality TV fame.

Right now, all Stephanie’s Instagram gives away are her interests in scuba diving, craft beer, traveling, music, and football. She also advertises her role on Married at First Sight Season 8 and there is a link to her Twitter. But, sadly, her Twitter account is also private. It’s definitely a hard pill to swallow, especially if you have followed Stephanie and AJ’S story closely and with bated breath to see how they end up.

The show has a record of more divorced couples than ones who are still together, so when you have a couple like AJ and Stephanie, who seem perfect for each other, you want to cling to that. Unfortunately, they aren't giving much away on social media, so all you can do is hope that their relationship is still as solid as it seems to be on the show.

Like any newly married couple, Stephanie and AJ have had their issues, but unlike most other couples who have months or years to get to know each other first, it’s an even greater learning curve for Stephanie and AJ. Something as simple as opening about to each other about communication and how they are in their day to day lives is a big deal. In a clip from tonight’s episode that was posted on YouTube, AJ admits that he can sometimes have motormouth at the end of a long workday, which Stephanie welcomes as a way to get to know him better.

"It’s really sweet how AJ’s able to open up like this to me," Stephanie says in the clip. "I love learning about him because he was just a stranger three weeks ago, and now he’s my husband. So the more he shares with me, the more I can figure out if this is something that’s gonna last forever. And right now, AJ seems exactly what I hoped for."

In another part of the clip, AJ and Stephanie have one of their first big disagreements about what to do for dinner. It’s a time-honored tradition to fight with your significant other about where to go out to dinner or what to order in and it shows that despite the argument, they are on their way to being a regular couple. I would love to see some of their normal everyday life on social media, since that can sometimes be a stronger indication of someone’s relationship than an edited TV show, but right now, Stephanie’s Instagram is still private.

Since the season is still airing, it is possible that by the time it’s over, she will make her profile public to welcome fans into their personal life together. Right now, however, doing so could potentially spoil the end of the season. Married at First Sight seasons typically begin with the couples getting married and they have eight weeks to decide if they want to remain married or not.

The eight weeks aren't yet up for Stephanie and AJ, so viewers still don't know for sure if they stay together by the end of the season or not. Once the fate of their relationship is revealed on the show, Stephanie might decide to make her Instagram public.