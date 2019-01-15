'Married At First Sight's Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico Welcome Baby Girl

It's always exciting to find out about a new baby. Dare I say slightly more exciting when it's a celebrity baby? Which is why it's so lovely to learn that Married At First Sight's Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico welcomed a baby girl.

On Tuesday, the couple from Season 5 of the hit Lifetime show, where couples meet for the first time on their wedding day, shared the happy news that they had welcomed their first daughter with People magazine. Their daughter, who was born three weeks early, is named Mila Rose D'Amico. She was born at 3:30 on Saturday morning, according to the couple's shared statement. This is the first baby for both parents, but even before little Mila made her entrance into the world her mother was feeling pretty good about her maternal instincts. She wrote in a blog for People that she was "very confident that I will be a great mother," and now she finally has the opportunity to put that confidence to the test.

Courtesy Photo

Petta and D'Amico were married in August 2016 on Married At First Sight, and shared the news of their pregnancy right around their two-year anniversary last year. At the time, the couple told E! News in a statement:

We are so excited to finally be able to share this exciting news with everyone. We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together. We are over the moon and cannot wait to welcome our child into the world in the new year.

The couple found out the sex of their daughter in October and shared it with People, although neither was especially surprised considering their family has a history of welcoming little girls first, as CafeMom noted. Still, neither of them expressed any real preference when it came to having a boy or a girl.

While fans of the show will remember that the couple struggled to come to an agreement about whether or not they were ready to have a baby, it appears they're in blissful agreement these days. Petta told People that both she and her husband "never knew we could love someone so much." She went on to say that her daughter is "perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most surreal, amazing moment of my life."

Petta also noted that watching D'Amico with her daughter is a joyful experience for her, per People:

Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. He’s already an amazing daddy. We can’t wait to show this sweet little baby girl to the world.

Sure, Ashley and Anthony might have had a strange beginning. But they seem to be making it work for themselves, and now work for their little girl. Because at the end of the day, your beginning doesn't matter nearly as much as the middle. And I have a feeling few people understand this better than Ashley and Anthony. Especially now that their daughter has arrived, safe and sound.