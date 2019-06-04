Ladies, for those of us who need relief from thigh chafe during the summer (you know who you are), I'm going to let you in on my secret weapon: the Megababe Thigh Rescue anti-chafe stick. I am soooo relieved to have made its discovery, I'd shout its awesomeness from the rooftops of New York City if I could (though a post on Romper is a close second). In a nutshell, I love to wear skirts and dresses in the heat of summer. What I don't like is the way my thighs feel as bare skin rubs together while I'm walking down the street, probably to buy ice cream. But I digress. Thigh chafe is an annoying, rash-inducing, sometimes painful and definitely uncomfortable feeling that I've put up with ever since my thigh gap became a thing of the past (so long, youth).

What's in this magic chafe stick, you ask? Megababe Thigh Rescue contains the all natural goodness of aloe, grapeseed oil and antioxidant rich vitamin E in a balm-like formula. Additional ingredients include pomegranate seed extract, which protects skin's outer layer, ginger root extract, which evens skin tone and improves elasticity, and orange oil, which provides relief from inflammation. Megababe's non-toxic, anti-friction combination creates a barrier that sits on top of the skin, allowing thighs to smoothly glide against each other. Lastly, and importantly, products are never tested on animals, "only megababes," per their website. Huzzah. Pretty summer dresses, I'm coming for ya!

Megababe is the brainchild of Katie Sturino, an all-around badass beauty entrepreneur, body positive influencer and rescue animal lover. I first discovered Katie through her stylish, keepin-it-real Instagram page (the former @12ishstyle), and I've been an avid follower ever since. I particularly love when she goes shopping and calls out stores that only have limited sizes available, thus championing the #MakeMySize movement on social media. Shopping in store for curvy girls (the new term for plus-size), according to Mic, can often be a disappointing experience. Advocating for size inclusivity by calling on designers to reach women of all shapes and sizes is pretty commendable, and I appreciate her representing all of us who aren't a size 2. Or even 12. And considering 68 percent of American women wear a size 14 and up, according to Plunkett Research, I'd say she's on the right side of history.

Regarding Megababe, Katie tells J. Walter Thompson Intelligence:

"The thigh-gap concept being celebrated in the fashion industry and in Hollywood has created a misconception that your thighs touching somehow means that you are less than perfect. However, thigh chafe has nothing to do with being overweight or unhealthy. Megababe is all about finding solutions for problems that women have been shamed about for years. We want to break those taboos and let women know they are not the only one with these issues. While some people might find our concept cheeky, it’s really far from a gimmick. We are not trying to change you. We are not trying to get rid of your cellulite or make you lose weight. We are just tapping into the reality of some of your daily discomfort and solving that."

Winner of the 2018 Cosmopolitan Beauty Award for Best Anti-Chafe Stick, Megababe's clean product line also includes a deodorant, "bust dust" (boobs get sweaty, too!), body dust (let's be real, the whole body can get sweaty) and cleansing wipes for "care down there." There's also a line for men with thigh chafe, aptly titled Megaman. In a major win for thigh brushing women everywhere, Megababe is easy to find at Target, Ulta Beauty, Amazon and via their website, MegababeBeauty, where it retails for $14. Goodbye thigh chafe, hello thigh relief. Now pull out those skirts and dresses, ladies!