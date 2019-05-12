It's barely been a week since the birth of the long-awaited royal baby and the Duchess of Sussex already seems to be enjoying her newfound journey into motherhood. The royal couple shared a social media post today of Meghan Markle celebrating her first Mother's Day as a new mom to Archie, with a heart-warming photo of the both of them on the couple's Instagram account.

The photo, a snapshot of Markle cradling baby Archie against a field of blue flowers, was a tribute to all mothers celebrating the holiday today. "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the post begins. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you."

Today marks the first Mother's Day that the Duchess of Sussex will be celebrating as a mother herself. While Markle missed Mother's Day in the U.K., which is celebrated on March 22, she welcomed baby Archie just in time to celebrate Mother's Day in the U.S. Her and Prince Harry's newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, arrived early morning on May 6, much to the couple's delight. The two have since opened up about being new parents in interviews with the press.

More to come...