Baby Sussex is finally here and no one could be happier than his parents. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their newborn to the world on Wednesday morning, glowing as they posed with their first child, who is just two days old. As the happy couple smiled for the cameras and talked about the joys of parenthood, Prince Harry cracked a joke about his newborn son and it caught us all by surprise.

When asked to pose by reporters, Prince Harry turned the couple's little bundle of joy toward the cameras, joking, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful. It's in the family."

While the baby may have taken after his father in the facial hair department, the couple says they are "still trying to figure out" who the baby looks like. ""Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks," Prince Harry added. "We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

The new father also described parenting so far as "great." "Parenting is amazing," he said, beaming. "It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

Markle, who was glowing beside her "two best guys in the world," said that being a mother to her newborn was "magic." "It's pretty amazing!" she told reporters. Markle also described their son's personality in the past two days. "He's calm, he's just been a dream," she said.

