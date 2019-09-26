Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all about loving Africa. They're on a 10-day tour of southern Africa at the moment and are having the time of their lives. It probably helps that they have their baby boy Archie with them to keep them entertained. And on Wednesday, Archie joined his parents for his first official royal outing, and the entire family looked overjoyed to be out together, if this sweet video of Meghan Markle dancing with baby Archie is any indication. The Duchess of Duchess busted a couple moves with her baby boy during a visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and, honestly, she looks so relaxed and happy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the early part of the week traveling around Cape Town, South Africa connecting with local communities. While all of their visits were exciting, it's no big surprise that royal watchers were ecstatic to see a surprise appearance of their 4-month-old son Archie when the couple went to meet human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe on the third day of their tour. The visit had a much more relaxed and open vibe than so many other formal royal visits, thanks in no small part to Archie being the most charming baby ever in his smiling mother's arms.

The couple shared a video of their time with Archbishop Tutu on their Instagram page with a familiar song playing as Markle danced with Archie. It was the 1967 gospel song "Oh Happy Day," which sounded similar to the song that played as Markle and Prince Harry left the church after getting married last May, "This Little Light Of Mine."

In the video, Markle dances with Archie on her lap as they visit with Archbishop Tutu and his daughter, both of whom are so focused on the sweet baby that they obviously aren't thinking of anything else. Markle spends the majority of her time happily bouncing Archie in her arms in that age-old mom movement so many of us will recognize, the rocking up and down thing that always seems to soothe babies in any situation. Not that Archie appeared to need any soothing. He looked happy enough to be the center of attention in his mother's arms with his dad Prince Harry looking at the two of them like his heart might burst with pride.

Royal fans got to enjoy more than Markle and Archie's adorable dance moves during their outing; they also got a little glimpse into the life of the Sussex family. For instance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a nickname for their little boy that is decidedly unpretentious. They apparently call him "Bubba," according to Town and Country, and now I'm trying to picture Queen Elizabeth calling Archie "Bubba" and it's seems sort of amazing. Little Archie is apparently also a bit of a flirt, according to his mother, as People reported, and who doesn't love a flirty little baby?

I will almost be sad to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Africa. They are so obviously in their element while they're there... perhaps they should stay there forever. Dancing with their little "Bubba."