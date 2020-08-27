The Duchess of Sussex isn't the only proud feminist in her family. In a recent interview with Gloria Steinem, Meghan Markle gushed about why she loves Prince Harry's feminism, especially as a father to their son Archie.

Markle and Steinem sat down for an intimate backyard interview to discuss the new movie directed by Julie Taymor called The Glorias, all about the iconic activist's life, for Makers Women. They also discussed the importance of voting, feminism through the years, and the Duchess of Sussex's own husband Prince Harry.

During their chat, Steinem and Markle got personal about the evolving nature of feminism, as a transcript of the interview shared by Yahoo! shows. For instance, Markle told Steinem that her own views have changed over the years. "As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine," she said. "And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers."

When Steinem noted that it's also possible for a man to be a feminist and masculine, Markle couldn't help gushing about Prince Harry. "Like my husband!" Markle responded. "I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.’"

Not only is Prince Harry a feminist, according to his wife, but Markle also said she is proud of the example he is setting for their 1-year-old son Archie. "I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification," Markle told Steinem. "That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

Prince Harry is by no means new to feminism; he has long been supportive of feminist issues as a member of the royal family. In 2014, for instance, he spoke about gender pay equity at a HeForShe event and notably said, "Real men treat women with dignity and give them the respect they deserve."

Now that Prince Harry is a father, Steinem pointed out that he can lead little Archie by example. By being a loving and nurturing father, Prince Harry is showing his son that "it’s OK to be loving and nurturing" as a man, as Steinem told Markle during their chat.

I think we can all agree that we need more of this in the world right now. More Prince Harrys all around, please.