Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, American actress Meghan Markle was known for being an outspoken feminist, willing to speak up for others who didn't have the power to let their voices be heard. And now that Markle is married to Prince Harry and is seven months pregnant, that hasn't changed. So it shouldn't surprise anyone that Markle hopes her royal baby will be a feminist, just like her. Markle has so many amazing traits for her baby to inherit, and being a feminist is just one of them.

Markle made an official royal appearance on Friday, where she spoke on a panel (comprised of other strong women) for International Women's Day, according to People. It was there where Markle — who was described as "a royal not afraid to embrace full on feminism" at the event — said that she hoped her baby would also not be afraid to fully embrace feminism, just like she has. In fact, over the past few weeks, Markle has been using a specific phrase to describe the "kick" of feminism inside of her (and her child).

"It's funny, I've actually been joking about that the past few weeks...," Markle said, according to TIME. "I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.'"

"I loved that, so boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that's the case with our little bump," Markle added.

Awwww. And you can just sense the excitement that Markle has about the thought of her child growing up to be strong and empowered by watching a video of her from the event on Friday.

TIME on YouTube

Markle and Prince Harry have stated that they're not sure if they're having a boy or a girl. Although it has been reported that the couple may know their baby's sex, according to Cosmopolitan, the rest of the world won't find out until Markle gives birth at the end of April, or possibly early May.

And once she does give birth, Markle said on Friday that she will be raising her child to become a part of the conversation when it comes to feminism, no matter their sex. According to People, she said:

It's not about girls going to school and becoming smart girls, it's knowing that those smart girls become influential women and that ends up changing the world for the better. There's nothing threatening about a woman coming up to the same level, it's our safety in numbers. Men are a part of the conversation...my husband certainly is!

Whether she gives birth to a girl that changes the world for the better, or a boy who is engaged in this fight, it's practically impossible for Markle and Prince Harry's baby to not be a feminist. In January, Prince Harry proudly proclaimed that he is a feminist during a visit to a women's charity in England, according to INSIDER. And since their child is going to have such positive role models for parents, why wouldn't their kid turn out to be just as forward thinking as them?

Rest assured, Markle has nothing to worry about.