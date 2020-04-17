One of the first times the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance since she and Prince Harry relocated to the United States wasn't at a red carpet event or a fundraiser. Nope, Meghan Markle hopped on a Zoom call wearing a casual white t-shirt and her hair in a sleek low bun. And footage of her lovely chat has started to circulate on social media.

Markle reportedly participated in the video call on Tuesday, according to Hello! Magazine, and spoke with group of women from the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group that came together to cook fresh meals for families displaced by in the Grenfell Tower Fire in 2017. Now, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the women are starting a new service to deliver anywhere from 250 to 300 meals to families in London with the Felix Project as part of the Evening Standard's Food For London Now campaign.

"You all had it in you and what was so great is after that first day, and then however many visits later, and going 'yeah, we're just going to make a book', and not realizing, knowing, and having a lot of faith in what a huge success it was going to be," Markle tells the women in the Zoom call. "That is just a testament to you, and what I love is it's just inspired so many people."

The book Markle is referring to is Together: Our Community Cookbook, a collection of recipes published in 2018. Markle wrote the foreword for the book and even helped them find a publisher to raise money to keep the kitchen open longer, according to People.

Markle has been a longtime supporter of the charity, and she and Prince Harry most recently made a trip to the Hubb Community Kitchen in January.

"I'm so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment in time, are urgently needed," Markle told Hello! Magazine in a statement on Friday. "I'm equally moved by many of these people who are contributing to the Evening Standard's campaign to raise money for these vital organizations in the wake of COVID-19."

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Markle also helped delivered meals in Los Angeles for Project Angel Food. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have stepped back from their royal duties in the United Kingdom, but their passion for philanthropy is still alive and well.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.