The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped up to help others in their new home of Los Angeles. Over Easter weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helped deliver meals to help those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple volunteered at Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles-based organization that prepares and delivers meals to those with serious illness, twice this past week, Entertainment Tonight reported. After hearing that the charity was looking for help to lighten the workload of its drivers, Markle and Prince Harry delivered meals to 20 clients.

Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food's executive director, confirmed the couple's kind deed in a statement on Twitter. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients. And on Wednesday, they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers," Ayoub said. "It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began."

Speaking with People, Ayoub said that the duo was "extremely down to earth," wore jeans and face masks, and engaged with every person they met. "What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It's just beautiful," Ayoub told People. "There's obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others. Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and put a smile on their faces."

Since relocating in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Markle have been working on the launch their new organization Archewell, which will focus on emotional support and well-being. While they wait for the right to launch their nonprofit, the couple told The Telegraph that they are currently focusing on supporting efforts to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to donating their time, The Telegraph reported that the couple donated a percentage of the money they made from their BBC wedding broadcast in May 2018, which was around $112,000, to Feeding Britain. The organization works with food banks and community food organizations in the United Kingdom to ensure that low-income families can get mood throughout the day.

If you are inspired by Prince Harry and Markle's efforts, you can donate to Project Angel Food. For every $5 donated, the organization will give a "delicious, life-saving meal" to someone in need.

