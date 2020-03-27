First they were in the U.K., then they were in Canada, and new reports have now suggested that Meghan Markle has moved once again with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie. Where to? Rumor on the street is that the Sussex trio has relocated to the City of Angels.

Sources claiming to have knowledge of the couple's movements have told People and The Sun that Markle, Prince Harry, and 10-month-old son Archie have left their home in Canada and moved to Los Angeles, California. Previously, Markle and Prince Harry were living on Vancouver Island, a fact the Queen herself previously confirmed, according to CTV News.

An unidentified royal source told The Sun that the couple flew down to Los Angeles before the borders were closed. On March 18, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the joint decision to close the borders between the United States and Canada, according to The Washington Post. "Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good," the source told The Sun. "The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out. But this move was planned for some time. They realized Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area."

The Sun's source went on to point out that Markle and Prince Harry have a "big support network [in Los Angeles]" and it's reportedly "where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based."

If the reports are true, the couple's move to this location isn't entirely shocking as Markle was born in California and her mother Doria Ragland continues to live in Los Angeles. And after leaving her thriving acting career before marrying Prince Harry, Markle does appear to be getting back to work in the entertainment industry, with Disney+ announcing this week that she narrated the new Disneynature documentary Elephants, which will benefit a charity she supports, Elephants Without Borders.

Any plans Markle might be making to work are presumably on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak — as of Friday, more than 1,200 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Los Angeles — but People reported that she and Prince Harry have nevertheless made the move to a "secluded compound" in the Los Angeles-area.

For now, though, the couple could be busy enough getting settled into their new lives independent from the royal family. Where exactly they're settling, however, remains to be seen.