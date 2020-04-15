The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have moved to the United States and stepped away from their senior royal roles, but that doesn't mean they've forgotten the British people. Particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donated their wedding broadcast funds to an organization that's helping feed people in the United Kingdom during this difficult time.

Markle and Prince Harry have donated £90,000, or around $112,000, to the charity Feeding Britain, according to The Telegraph. This charity is working with food banks and local community food organizations to run "an emergency food program to protect children and families from hunger" during the coronavirus outbreak, according to Feeding Britain's website. The organization's goal is to deliver food packages and meals to low-income families in an effort to reduce food insecurity.

As parents to their 11-month-old son Archie, Markle and Prince Harry prioritizing help for parents to feed their children certainly makes sense. Their donation came from the excess profits from the BBC broadcast of their May 2018 wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple reportedly wanted to use those funds to support a charity that would honor Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who presided over their wedding and is also the President of Feeding Britain. A spokesperson representing Markle and Prince Harry told Town & Country that they were "delighted" to see the money go to "such a great cause."

OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images

It was decided at the time of their May 2018 wedding that they would donate profits made from the broadcast to charity. While Markle and Prince Harry have been largely staying out of the public eye since relocating first from Great Britain to Canada and then off to Los Angeles, they've been sharing their support of essential workers during the pandemic.

For instance, in a March 24 Instagram post, the couple wrote, "Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful."