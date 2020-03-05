It seems not even a bit of rain could dampen the mood as one soon-to-be not-so-royal couple stepped out for the night. Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles in one of their first, and last, royal appearances together since announcing plans to step away from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. The pair along with their son Archie, who have all recently been staying in Canada, attended a charity event in London on Thursday for military service members and veterans.

Markle and Prince Harry, who reportedly left Archie in Canada, attended the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on Thursday, according to TODAY. The annual charity event honors wounded military service members who used sports and athletics in the course of their recovery. While Thursday's charity benefit is believed to be Markle and Prince Harry's first official royal appearance together since announcing their plans to step away from royal duties, it is also expected to be one of their last.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world earlier this year when they announced they had decided to leave their roles as senior working members of Britain's royal family in an effort to lead a more private and independent life. Statements released by Buckingham Palace noted that both Markle and Prince Harry will stop taking public funding and drop their official HRH titles.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

On Thursday, Markle stunned in a fitted, bright blue Victoria Beckham crepe short sleeve t-shirt dress with full-length back zipper. A Stella McCartney clutch, black Manolo Blahnik stiletto heels, and sleek low ponytail rounded out her outfit, according to Harper's Bazaar. Beside her, Prince Harry wore a navy suit with white button down, blue tie and oxford dress shoes.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

The 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards are expected to be one of a handful of official events the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend while in the United Kingdom. According to Town & Country, both Markle and Prince Harry are expected to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival over the weekend before joining the queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton for a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Markle is also expected to make a public appearance as a means of marking International Women's Day on March 8.

In February, Buckingham Palace revealed that Markle and Prince Harry would officially begin their lives as members of the Royal Family with financial independence on March 31. In the meantime, these two are all smiles.