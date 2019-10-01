I'm a fan of both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, because it turns out you can actually like two women in the royal family at once. While I don't know either one of them, obviously, I feel like I can identify with each woman for different reasons. I can empathize with Meghan Markle's dedication to her career and also her upbringing in a single parent household, while Kate Middleton's parenting style is what I aim for on my best day. There are times in life you have to choose between one or the other, but with these new Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton emojis, you can express your solidarity with both women. Without saying a single word.

Cathy Yu, an artist working for DRKHORS Media, came up with some of the most amazing emojis to represent the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex you will ever see. Which makes sense, because the British monarchy is changing with the times and that obviously means emojis. Sure, it would be sort of nice to learn how to perform a curtsy worthy of Queen Elizabeth herself. But do you know what would be even better? An emoji of Kate Middleton in a striped shirt with a camera in her hand. Or one of Meghan Markle whispering a joke into the ear of the delighted Queen?

The list goes on and on, with more than 100 emojis representing not just these two fabulous women but also their husbands and children. Middleton even gets a little fresh with her husband Prince William in one emoji, putting her hand on his knee. Scandalous.

The entire royal gang is represented in these emojis, with one featuring Prince George in his little robe and pajamas (the very same look he wore to meet President Barack Obama a few years ago), and another of Markle's beloved dog Guy in a cute little Union Jack sweater.

Fans can also enjoy some imagined behind-the-scenes looks at the royal life, like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doing some couples yoga together. We don't know for sure if they actually do yoga together, but considering Markle's lifelong devotion to the practice I feel like it's safe to say they probably do, right?

Both the KATEMOJI and MeghanMoji are available to buy at the App store or on Google Play in 155 countries including the United States. These emojis are more than just a fun little app, as Cathy Yu told People, they are an homage to two powerful women who deserve respect.

"When I sat down to put pen to paper (the tried and true pencil sketch), I set out to create hand-lettered designs that embraced the distinct styles of Kate and Meghan," Yu told the magazine. "I tried to capture the emotions evoked from not only seeing images of these amazing women but researching what people close to them have said about their character and causes that are close to their heart. I sketched styles that I find embody their style, their strength, and their leadership.​"

I don't know about you but I'm ordering as many of these as I can immediately.