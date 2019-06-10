It’s been just over a month since Archie Harrison made his way into the world and fans of the royals have been itching for more news of the little one. And they may not have to wait much longer as Meghan Markle may share new photos of baby Archie pretty soon in honor of a special day. Remember that Father’s Day is just around the corner, on June 16, and it's within the realm of reason to think that the couple will celebrate Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day with a special social media post.

It was just two days after Archie’s birth when the baby’s first photo was released during a photo-op at Windsor Castle. On Mother’s Day, the couple then posted a sweet photo of Markle cradling his feet with an homage to Princess Diana in the background. The pair were posed in front of the late royal's favorite flower, forget-me-nots, according to NPR.

Now, according to Hello! Magazine, with Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, June 16, the social-media savvy couple could very well be planning to share another tidbit of information about their baby boy.

On Mother’s Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a message of support for mothers of all kinds. “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” the post read. “We honour and celebrate each and every one of you." The new parents went on to note that the day marked Mother’s Day celebrations around the world, and that it was the Duchess of Sussex's first Mother’s Day.

Markle has been on maternity leave since a bit before Archie was born, according to CNN, but returned to the limelight at this weekend's Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 8. The Daily Express noted that she appeared on the balcony, but then was absent for a time before returning. Citing royal insiders who say the couple are looking to take a more hands-on approach to their parenting, the publication reported that she may have been attending to baby Archie when she was unseen.

Assuming that Prince Harry and Markle do decide to share a Father’s Day photo, the next time baby Archie will probably be seen in public will likely be at his christening, if they choose to do one. Most royal family christenings have happened around the three to six-month mark, so it could be a little while until that appearance happens. Hopefully, though, the couple will continue to share more on their little Insta account, @SussexRoyal in the meantime.

While Markle is on maternity leave, Prince Harry is keeping busy with his royal duties and he recently visited a veteran’s hospital for the Founder’s Day Parade. The event marks the founding of the hospital and celebrates all U.K. military veterans. He also opened the Cricket World Cup and has been spotted playing polo. But no doubt his priority has been getting back home to his wife and brand-new baby to enjoy just being a dad.

Keep an eye out around June 16, we may all be treated to another glimpse of the newest royal baby.