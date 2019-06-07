It’s been almost exactly a month since Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor made his world debut and fans of the royals are waiting on pins and needles for more news about the newest member of the Sussex family. So, when will we see Archie next? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 1-month-old son is growing by the day and the world would love to catch a glimpse, but it likely won't happen for a bit.

The Trooping the Colour ceremony scheduled for Saturday, June 8 is the next obvious opportunity to bring the youngster into public. However, considering his young age, it’s pretty likely that even if Markle herself appears at the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will still probably leave baby Archie at home. In fact, as Marie Claire pointed out, while Kate Middleton was at about the same time in her maternity leave when she attended 2018’s Trooping the Colour, she did not bring Prince Louis to the event.

The nice thing about royal maternity leave is that it gives a new mom the choice whether to show up at these formal events or not. And it'd be completely understandable if Markle decided to stay home on Saturday, like she did from the annual Easter church service, as Harper's Bazaar reported at the time. But Trooping the Colour is kind of a fun event, as it's a celebration of the Queen’s birthday, according to The Telegraph, so there’s as much a chance that she’ll decide to attend.

But, owing to his young age, baby Archie probably won’t be seen again until his christening, if Prince Harry and Markle choose to do one.

In the past, royal christenings have taken place around the two to three month mark of the baby’s life, according to The Daily Express. Prince George was about 12 weeks old at the time of his christening, while Princess Charlotte was just nine weeks. Prince Louis was in between those at 11 weeks, according to The Telegraph. The Daily Express noted that the family has the option to hold the christening whenever they like, and Princess Eugenie, for instance, who was 9 months old when she was christened.

This year’s Trooping the Colour will mark Prince Louis' first time attending the event, according to Us Weekly. Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest isn’t expected to ride in the carriage with them during the parade, though Prince George and Princess Charlotte are. The Sun noted that the fist time Prince Harry rode in the carriage with Princess Diana he was 4 years old. So at 4 and 5 years old now, it seems like it's about time that the older Cambridge children join their parents.

A royal insider told Town & Country that Markle’s maternity leave is likely to be longer than three months. But as Middleton has proven in the past, the boundaries of maternity leave for royals is a bit flexible, so she may choose to show up at certain events. The celebration of the Queen’s birthday was one of Markle’s first official appearances last year, coming just weeks after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to The Sun.

Following the birth of Archie, Markle and Prince Harry made an appearance inside Windsor Castle to introduce the royal newborn to the world. According to The Daily Beast, they showcased the little one wrapped up in Prince Harry’s arms while Markle commented, “He has the sweetest temperament. He is really calm and he has just been a breeze so it has been a special couple of days.”

Hopefully he’s still just as sweet and calm as he grows. Sit tight though, it might be several more weeks until we get to see his adorable face again.