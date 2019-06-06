Meghan Markle's Next Royal Appearance Could Be Way Sooner Than You Think

I can't believe how much has happened in the royal family in the past year, Meghan Markle-wise. I mean it's only been just slightly over a year since the American actress and humanitarian became a member of the royal family. Just over a year since she and Prince Harry were married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and we all stopped everything we were doing to watch her every move. That part hasn't really changed, I guess. We are all still wanting to watch her every move. And, fortunately, Meghan Markle's next royal appearance might be sooner than you think, because we've been suffering through this Meghan Markle-less drought for too long.

Not that anyone blames the new mom for wanting a little time out of the limelight, of course. We aren't in the business of pressuring women to get back to normal after giving birth or whatever you want to call it. And let's give Markle credit here: she did bless us with a photo shoot and short interview just two days after giving birth on May 6 to her first child with husband Prince Harry, little Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

On May 8, she and her beaming husband presented Archie to the world at Windsor Castle, after which the Duchess of Sussex retreated to her new home at Frogmore Cottage to enjoy her maternity leave with her new baby.

In the month since Archie's birth, Prince Harry has begun to get back into the swing of things with his own royal duties while his wife and baby stay home to get accustomed to their new normal. But it looks as though Markle at least could well be making an official royal appearance in the very near future.

On Saturday, June 8, the entire royal family will to join Queen Elizabeth on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to celebrate her 93rd birthday (which was actually on April 21) with the annual Trooping The Colour, according to The Telegraph. And it's possible that Markle could be joining the family again as she did last year.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

While the palace has not confirmed whether Markle will make an appearance, it seems a likely time for her to enjoy a little royal outing.

If you recall, Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance herself at the Trooping the Colour last year after the birth of her youngest child, Prince Louis, on April 22, according Town & Country. She was on hand to celebrate the Queen with her husband Prince William and their two older children, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince George.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

What's more, Prince Louis is expected to make his first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony this year, according to Us Weekly, but Archie probably won't be there. He is still just 1-month-old after all, and it does seem like rather a massive event to ask a new baby to join.

As for Meghan Markle, of course her fans would love to see her smiling away on the balcony with the rest of the family. But if she's not feeling up to it? Here's hoping she is focused enough on her self-care to know when to say no if she needs to.