Don't panic or anything, but it's official. On Tuesday, April 2, ahead of the birth of their first child, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have joined Instagram with their own account. And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new IG account is perfectly titled, too — after their official royal title, of course. As of today, you can find Markle and Prince Harry @sussexroyal.

"Welcome to our official Instagram, we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," the couple captioned their first post. "We thank you for your support and welcome you to Sussex royal."

It sounds like this IG account will now be the go-to place for fans and followers to find photos of Prince Harry and Markle from their official royal appearances and see some bits of their personal life as a married couple. And, yup, it also probably means there might be plenty of baby photos to come... if we're lucky, right?

In their first post, the couple also revealed their stunning new logo, as well as some of their favorite pictures of them from official royal appearances since their wedding almost one year ago in May. Their first post also contained a never-before-seen photo from their 2018 trip to Fiji, proving that more exciting new content like this will likely be released on their new Instagram account.

Needless to say, people are excited about Prince Harry and Marke being on Instagram.

"Finally, the one and only account that will present informative, accurate, and truly 'need to know' information," one fan wrote. "Thank you for sharing with us on this social media platform!"

"Very happy to see you guys get your own pages!" another added.

"I'm glad this account was created BEFORE their baby pics," one perfectly stated.

And Markle's friends are also super supportive of this new venture — her best friend, Jessica Mulroney commented on the photo with two heart emojis. See? Even she is excited for her best friend's new venture.

So why did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to create their own Instagram account? It has pretty much been a long time coming. Last month, Queen Elizabeth II gave her seal of approval for Prince Harry and Markle to create their own royal household, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Previously, the couple was sharing an Instagram account, @kensingtonroyal, and household with Prince Harry's big brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, according to Harper's Bazaar. But since the couple is starting a family of their own, it makes sense why they would want to have their own communications staff, with their own offices.

On top of this, according to People, the two also are planning on moving from their home in Kensington Palace to their new home in Frogmore Cottage, this spring. So since this is such a transformative time in their lives, it would only make sense that they would debut a new Instagram account now.

This is one major decision that has taken a lot of planning — the couple didn't just decide to sign up for their own account this morning. Not every member of the royal family has an Instagram account, and personal Instagram accounts are strictly forbidden. Right before Markle got engaged, she ended up deleting her own personal social media account. This is because "working royals" such as Markle and Prince Harry, have to preserve their image, according to Reader's Digest, so they need a staff to run their Instagram account.

With their new post already getting so much love, hopefully Markle and Prince Harry will keep this incredible content coming — especially with Baby Sussex on the way.