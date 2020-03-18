As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise around the world, people argue in grocery stores over the last pack of toilet paper, and thousands struggle to keep their jobs, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reflected on the coronavirus pandemic and called for empathy during a time that "can honestly feel quite scary."

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home."

According to a situation report from the World Health Organization, there are now more than 179,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide. And while cases are growing all over the world, efforts to contain the virus — like social distancing, self-isolation, and research and medical treatment from tireless health care workers — are being made.

"Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring," Markle and Prince Harry's post continued. "This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."

With this in mind, the couple wrote that compassion will be their guiding principal throughout the upcoming weeks as they aim to help people, inform them about the novel coronavirus, and share inspiring stories from around the world.

"We will be sharing information and resources to help us all navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organizations that can support our mental and emotional well being."

The couple's followers were grateful to see such an uplifting message. As one wrote, "Thanks for sharing love and light," while another said, "Didn't expect less from both of you. I hope you're safe and that everyone here is safe. Solidarity is the key."

One wise royal fan, however, had a very excellent suggestion for the couple to consider. "A new photo of Archie would lift our spirits beyond measure," they wrote. Indeed, a new photo of their 10-month-old son Archie would definitely put a smile on people's faces, especially since it's been three months since Marke and Prince Harry shared a photo of him.

But until that day comes, the couple is focused on spreading messages of kindness and compassion. "We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process — and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us," they wrote. "We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come..."

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.