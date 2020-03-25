In a moving post amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thanked the health care workers who are caring for patients and fighting the novel coronavirus right now. The message on Instagram was shared hours before news broke that Prince Harry's father and heir to the British throne Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful," Markle and Prince Harry, who are currently living in Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further," the post continued, which included a photo of the World Health Organization's recommendations to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, which include washing your hands often, practicing good respiratory hygiene as well as social distancing.

"You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever," the wrote.

The couple have a reason to be personally grateful to health care workers as Clarence House, the royal house of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement, Clarence House explained that Prince Charles had been experiencing "mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health" and is now in self-isolation in Scotland. His wife has tested negative for the coronavirus.

While Prince Harry has not released a statement about his father's positive COVID-19 test, the reality is that he wouldn't be able to physically be there for him at this moment as Prince Charles is currently in Scotland and all international flights have been suspended from Canada as the country attempts to stop the spread of the virus.

As the couple noted in their message, it's vital to stay home to make the arduous job of healthcare workers easier and hopefully end this global pandemic sooner rather than later.

