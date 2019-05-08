After waiting for what truly felt like an eternity, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced what they've named their newborn son, two days after welcoming him to the world on Monday, May 6. The new parents have chosen to name their bundle of joy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and while that already sounds cute as is, the meaning behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby's middle name is enough to melt your heart.

In a touching Instagram post on Wednesday, May 8, a statement from the couple read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor."

The name Archie has English roots, meaning "true," "bold," and "valuable," according to SheKnows, so while it's not an entirely traditionally royal name at the surface, it is popular and has a nice meaning. And royal fans may have noticed that Archie has a pretty cute connection to his cousin, 5-year-old Prince George. That's because, according to The Cut, Prince George's nickname for himself is actually Archie. All very cute, right?

But, wait... it gets better. The baby boy's middle name, Harrison, has an even sweeter bit of significance behind it. As Harper's Bazaar pointed out, Harrison quite literally means "son of Harry."

OK, can anyone else tell that Prince Harry is one proud papa?

The name reveal IG post also shared that the Queen also met baby Archie at Windsor Castle today; Markle and Prince Harry's firstborn is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild, joining Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children. Little Archie was also photographed with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, as well as his great-grandpa, The Duke of Edinburgh.

Little baby Archie was born on Monday, May 6, which the couple also revealed on Instagram earlier this week. And earlier today, during a photo call with reporters outside Windsor Castle, Prince Harry and Markle gushed a bit about what life has been like with their newborn son.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing," the new mom told reporters as Prince Harry held the newborn in his arms, according to NBC News. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added that baby Archie "has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm ... he's just been the dream."

Prince Harry echoed Markle's thoughts about their first days of parenthood, telling reporters, "Parenting is amazing." He went on to say, according to Reuters, that they're "just so thrilled to have our own bundle of joy and to spend precious time with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

First the adorable debut as a family of three and then the sweet name reveal, it's undoubtedly been an exciting day for royal fans across the globe. Hopefully more glimpses of little Archie will pop up on the couple's Instagram page in the coming days and months. In meantime though, let's hope the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying the precious moments with their newborn and getting some much-deserved rest.