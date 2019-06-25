How often do you get excited about christenings? Oh, only when it's your own child or a royal baby? Weird, me too. There's something about the whole pomp and circumstance of anything the royals do to celebrate their offspring that makes them eminently watchable, okay especially now that Meghan Markle is a member of the royal family, I'll admit it. But here's the thing; she's also American. And as she seems to want to prove in all of these subtle, classy ways, she's in no rush to forget that. In fact, Markle and Prince Harry might christen Archie on a pretty important American holiday, and now my hint is maybe there will be fireworks.

Just in case you haven't heard but obviously you have, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby on May 6, Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Since his birth Markle has been spending some much-needed bonding time with her new baby in her new home, Frogmore Cottage, while also presumably preparing for her son's next big outing; his christening. While neither Buckingham Palace nor Markle and Prince Harry's own royal Sussex household have confirmed any details, recent reports are speculating that the couple are planning to christen their son very soon.

Perhaps within the next week or so.

A new report from Hello! speculates that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could well be christening their baby boy, who is half-American no one ever forget that, on Independence Day. July 4. The news outlet quoted a source who is reportedly close to the couple, who explained that this date would make it easier for Markle's American friends to be in attendance at her son's christening since it is, of course, a bank holiday. Also Markle's mother Doria Ragland is back in California after staying with her daughter for the first few weeks after Archie's birth. I think it's safe to say both Markle and Prince Harry would be pretty upset if she couldn't attend.

So perhaps the date really will be Independence Day. Which would be pretty great if you ask me.

Whether or not Archie is christened on Independence Day, there have been several reports from many different news outlets all pointing to the big day being scheduled in July. Which would work out well for at least one of Markle's American friends; tennis queen Serena Williams is expected in the United Kingdom for Wimbledon in July, so that might work out well.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Confirmed details remain scarce from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding their son's christening. The little boy is expected to be christened in the same church where his parents were married in 2018, St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It's also possible that Markle's best friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, could be considered for one of Archie's godparents.

As for the rest... well, we will just have to wait and see if a tiny member of the British royal family is going to be christened on the day Americans celebrate their Independence from Britain.

It's sort of delightful, isn't it?