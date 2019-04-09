Meghan Markle is mere days away from giving birth. After speculating and writing and wondering for so many months, it feels nearly impossible to believe that the moment is just about upon us. And yet, here we are. Or here we almost are, at any rate. Because while little baby Sussex is due to arrive momentarily, it's not like we know for sure when we'll get a glimpse at him or her. While Prince William and Kate Middleton had their own way of doing things, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first royal baby photo may be revealed in a much more modern way. And not necessarily as quickly either, which is a bit of a shame.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are, of course, new to the whole royal baby thing; this is the first baby for both of them. And for Meghan Markle, it's a real departure considering she was an American actress born and raised in California. Realistically speaking, if Markle was still in her old world and welcoming her first baby, she would most likely do it the same way many celebrities and even most non-celebrities do it; via social media. If Markle was going to follow in the footsteps of her sister-in-law, she would be photographed with her baby on the steps of the hospital just as Kate Middleton and Prince William did with after the birth of all three of their children, 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 11-month-old Prince Louis, as per The Sun.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

While Kate Middleton has followed along with the more traditional ways of the royal family by presenting her baby for photographers on the steps of the hospital hours after giving birth, it doesn't appear as though Meghan Markle will do the same. The Sun reported in another article that royal experts like Richard Fitzwilliams have predicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not do a photo shoot outside the hospital. In fact, Fitzwilliams noted that the recent Sussex Instagram page, started after they officially broke off with Kensington Palace, could well coincide with the royal baby reveal:

There will be a huge demand for photos and it may well be no coincidence that they have just opened an Instagram account.

Royal photographer Tim Rooke agreed that it would be unlikely for Markle and Prince Harry to have a photo shoot outside the hospital. As he told Cosmopolitan UK:

I don’t think we’re going to get the same thing with the Duchess of Sussex’s baby. I don’t think we’re going to see it at all. I think it’s going to be private.

He went on to note that the palace would have briefed photographers if there was going to be an official photo shoot but they've had "no briefings whatsoever." Which could well mean that Markle is going to share her baby with the world the same way her friend Serena Williams did; via social media.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This might be a departure for the royal family, but I also think they might find it a welcome one. It gives the couple the opportunity to compose themselves after the birth, and, more importantly, to protect their child from being thrust into the public eye immediately.

Also, I have a feeling the picture might be a bit more personal via social media, so I'm all for it.