As the arrival of the newest royal baby inches closer, the world is becoming more and more interested in all the details about the delivery, and of course, everything about the newest prince or princess of Sussex. For now, there's at least one thing we can cross off the list of possibilities: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby's godfather won't be a certain A-list celeb.

That's right, according to People, George Clooney says he won't be given the honor. The actor — who we already know is a friend of Markle and the royal family, as he and his wife Amal attended the couple's royal wedding last year — came to Markle's defense in a new interview, as HuffPost reported, comparing her situation to Princess Diana's, and also shutting down some ongoing rumors about his involvement in their newborn's life.

"Oh yes, I’ll be godfather of the royals apparently,” Clooney joked with reporters at a press panel, according to Who magazine. “No! I’m a father of twins, I have enough sh*t to deal with — literally!”

Though we can cross one possibility off the list, so many questions still remain. Leading up to royal births, people often take bets on names and delivery dates, and so far, there are a lot of theories.

First of all, Markle is due in late April, we know because of a brief interaction she had with a small fan. “We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” Carla Gandy told People about Markle's interaction with her 4-year-old daughter Sofia.

As for their son or daughter's name? Well, there are theories about that, too. Town & Country reported that experts are saying Kylie, Shane, Victoria or Albert are among the top contenders. But Markle has shut down rumors about that, too, as the same article reported that at an event, she said she and Harry "hadn't thought" of baby names yet, though they had received a long list of suggestions. "We’re going to sit down and have a look at them. We haven’t thought of one as it’s still quite early," she added.

Though not concerned about names quite yet, other reports are saying that Markle and Harry are preparing for parenthood in other ways. Vanity Fair reported that Markle is going to be utilizing hypnobirthing for her delivery, which Deena Blumenfeld, a childbirth educator who is an expert in various birthing methods previously told Romper is a method of training women to mentally prepare for birth, and to get past the fear of delivery.

As for Harry, he's been open about the concerns he has going into parenthood. "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation," he said in a recent speech, according to Marie Claire. "The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change.”

Be all of that as it is, it's clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be incredibly mindful parents, and will undoubtedly raise their children to be as openminded and considerate as they are. As for the godparent bit? Well, like the name, we'll just have to wait and see.