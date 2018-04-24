So guys, we are officially less than one month away until American actress and philanthropist Meghan Markle becomes a royal. The last time an American actress became a royal was when Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco, and that was a long time ago. Plus, it's been more than a minute since we've gotten to wake up early to enjoy the pomp and circumstance of a royal wedding; no wonder everyone is excited to know all the details. The latest? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding performers have been announced and get ready to be utterly enchanted.

The former Suits actress will marry Prince Harry, the wonderfully affable youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in London, England. There has been much discussion about every detail of their wedding, and rabid speculation about two details in particular; the guest list and the music lineup. Rumors that Elton John, the Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran, and more might be performing at the wedding reception have swirled about the internet for months.

While royal watchers still don't know for sure who will be performing at the reception, we do know who will be performing at the ceremony... and the couple apparently decided to go super traditional.

According to a press release shared by Kensington Palace on Tuesday, Markle and Prince Harry both took a "great deal of interest" in selecting the music for their royal wedding ceremony, and it shows. The selection, while traditional, also offers a glimpse into their personal taste. The musical director of St. George's Chapel, James Vivian, will be in charge of the music for the day which will include the choir of St. George's Chapel. This choir, which has been around since the original group was formed in 1938, is comprised of 23 boys of different ages. The choir performs all over Europe.

A 19-year-old award-winning cellist, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, will also be on hand to perform during the ceremony; in fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Meghan Markle herself reportedly contacted him to ask him to perform a solo piece.... I mean, can you even imagine how excited he must be?

A Christian gospel group, the Kingdom Choir from South-East London, will also be performing, and gospel conductor Karen Gibson couldn't be any more honored, as she noted in the press release from Kensington Palace:

The Kingdom Choir is truly honored to be invited to sing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, and very excited to be taking part in such a historic moment. It will be a moment that we will always treasure, and we’d like to take the opportunity to wish the couple all the very best for their coming union.

Other musicians invited to perform at the royal wedding include The Orchestra, conducted by Christopher Warren-Green, and the State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry, according to TIME.

While the exact songs expected to be performed at the royal wedding ceremony have yet to be revealed, royal watchers will find out soon enough since the wedding day is less than a month away.

Now, there remains the possibility that the Spice Girls could perform at the royal wedding reception (I doubt anyone expected them to bust out in their Union Jack bodysuits in the middle of St. George's Chapel), but Kensington Palace has yet to officially confirm or deny the rumor. Original Spice Girl Mel B. hinted heavily on an episode of The Real that they were not only invited, but possibly performing. Fellow Spice Girl Mel C. denied the rumor... so I guess we will have to wait.

For now, we can only dream of the perfect pairing of Spice Girls and newly married American royal. At least we know that the music to be played at the wedding ceremony will be traditional but diverse and authentic. Much like the couple themselves, I like to think.

