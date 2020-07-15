The Duchess of Sussex has long identified as a proud supporter of women. As a philanthropist, actress, influencer, and a member of the royal family, her message has been the same — she wants to help and lift up women. And it sounds like her 1-year-old son stands right with her. In a recent speech, Meghan Meghan Markle proudly said Archie will be "cheering on" women who take on leadership roles and who are advocating for change.

Markle joined other women of influence like Michelle Obama, Hilary Clinton, and her longtime friend Priyanka Chopra to speak remotely at the United Nation's Girl Up, Woman In Leadership Summit on Tuesday. The summit was put together as a means to "train this current generation of girls to be the leaders the world needs today," as the organization shared on Twitter. And when Markle delivered her keynote speech, she was on point.

In a pre-recorded speech, Markle spoke for around 20 minutes about the importance of making world leaders listen to women. "Because the status quo is easy to excuse and it’s hard to break," she said. "I say to you, keep challenging, keep pushing, make them a little uncomfortable. Because it’s only in that discomfort that we actually create the conditions to re-imagine our standards, our policies, and our leadership."

Markle went on to say that the young women watching all over the world will have the support of her family. Including her husband Prince Harry and their 1-year-old son Archie. "I will be cheering you on," she said, "so will my husband, so will Archie, as you all continue marching, advocating, and leading the way forward."

Markle's history as a proud feminist began when she was a young girl who saw a commercial for dish soap she perceived as sexist. As Markle explained in a 2015 speech she gave at a Women's Day Conference for the United Nations, she saw a commercial by Proctor & Gamble that featured only women working in the kitchen and it bothered her when she was 11 years old. So she wrote to the company to have it changed, and it was.

Since then, Markle has not only been a feminist herself but is encouraging the men in her family to follow suit. Prince Harry reportedly told a group of women at Tomorrow’s Women Wirral in January 2019 that he identified as a feminist, according to The Independent, and talked about the importance of men supporting female empowerment.

Now it seems as though Markle and Prince Harry are going to raise their little boy with the same passion for gender equality and cheer on women pushing for the same.