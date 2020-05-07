Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their son's first birthday by gifting the world with a precious video of their little boy. Filmed by the Duke of Sussex himself, Markle read a beloved children's book to Archie called Duck! Rabbit! Not only was the video a treat for everyone to see, but it was also especially touching for the late author's husband to see.

Written in 2009 by American children's author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Duck! Rabbit! is a story of trying to see things from two different points of view as two invisible narrators argue over whether or not a particular animal is a duck or a rabbit. The book is cleverly illustrated to make it difficult for little ones to decide if the character is a duck or a rabbit, and little Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor certainly seemed to be enjoying it.

Sadly, the author of the book died in 2017 at the age of 51 from ovarian cancer. While she was unable to see the video of her story read by the Duchess of Sussex, her husband, Jason Rosenthal, said in a statement that "seeing Meghan Markle read Duck! Rabbit! was so beautiful and genuine."

"Although Meghan Markle is clearly one of the most famous people in the world, seeing her read Duck! Rabbit! to her son Archie was so relatable to any parent anywhere," Rosenthal said. "There he was squirming around, smiling and just being a regular little boy. What a testament to Amy that her book has such meaning to so many families."

Markle read Krouse Rosenthal's book to Archie in collaboration with the #SaveWithStories initiative, initially started by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams as an effort to support the Save the Children and No Kid Hungry’s coronavirus response efforts across America. "The family is participating in the campaign across both the U.S. and UK to help bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Save the Children said in a statement. "As they celebrate this family moment, the Duke and Duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children."

The Sussex family could have chosen any children's book to read to Archie on his first birthday to support families in need, but they chose Duck! Rabbit!. Perhaps to honor the author's memory or perhaps because the theme of the book, looking at one situation from two sides whenever possible, might hold special significance for them. Or perhaps it's just one of Archie's favorite books. Either way, Amy Krouse Rosenthal's legacy lives on.